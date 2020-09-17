Nevada Energy Grants Stock Options

Vancouver, September 17, 2020 - Nevada Energy Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Nevada"), (TSXV:BFF) (OTC:SSMLF) (Frankfurt:A2AFBV) announces that it has granted stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company to purchase an aggregate 2,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company. The stock options are exercisable for a term of five years from the date of grant at an exercise price of $0.05 per share. All stock options are granted in accordance with the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The stock options granted are also subject to a four month and a day hold period from the date of grant in accordance with applicable securities laws. Additionally, the stock options granted are in excess of the current allowable amount granted under the Company's Stock Option Plan, and therefore cannot be exercised until Shareholder and TSX Venture Exchange approval have been sought.

About Nevada Energy Metals: https://nevadaenergymetals.com

Nevada Energy Metals Inc. is a Canadian based exploration company whose primary listing is on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company's main exploration focus is directed at lithium brine targets located in the mining friendly state of Nevada. The Company has 100% ownership in 77 claims in Clayton Valley, only 250m from Rockwood Lithium, the only brine based lithium producer in North America.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the contents of this news release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. Availability of financing, and general business conditions are all factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements.

