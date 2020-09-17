Cascadero Copper Corporation Announces Return to Treasury and Cancellation of Shares

Vancouver, September 17, 2020 - Cascadero Copper Corp. (TSXV: CCD) ("Cascadero") announces the return to treasury and cancellation of 16,498,026 common shares that were held by Cascadero. These cancelled shares had been transferred to Cascadero by Cyprus River Holdings Ltd. as part of its withdrawal from a joint venture arrangement in 2015. With the cancellation of the 16,498,026 common shares, Cascadero currently has 185,800,869 common shares issued and outstanding.

Lorne Harder, Director, commented, "The return to treasury and cancellation of the 16,498,026 common shares and the recent appointment of our new Chief Financial Officer are a couple of the initiatives that were proposed with our new management that came in late-June and have now been implemented. The board and management are currently in the process of identifying candidates to serve as our Chief Executive Officer and expect to take further steps to bring greater shareholder value."

