BacTech Closes First Round of Reg A Financing

Toronto - September 17, 2020 BacTech Environmental Corp. ("BacTech or the Company") (CSE:BAC) (CNSX:BAC.CN) (OTC:BCCEF) today announced the closing of the first tranche of its recently approved Regulation A financing in the United States.

A new investor has purchased 3,333,333 shares at US$0.015 for gross proceeds of US$50,000. There were no finder's fees paid on the transaction.

In Colombia, the Company continues to monitor the Covid-19 situation with respect to the reopening of the country. An independent sampling of a gold/platinum/arsenic tailings site is planned once the country allows travel within Colombia.

ABOUT BACTECH

BacTech is promoting the use of its proprietary bioleach processing technology to treat historic arsenopyrite concentrates and tailings produced in the Ponce Enriquez area of Southern Ecuador.

For further information contact: Ross Orr, President & CEO, BacTech Environmental Corp./ 416-813-0303 ext. 222, Cell 416-346-5529 and Email: borr@bactechgreen.com

Follow us on:

Facebook http://www.facebook.com/BacTechGreen

Twitter http://twitter.com/BacTechGreen

LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/company/1613873

Vimeo http://vimeo.com/bactechgreen

YouTube http://www.youtube.com/user/bactechgreen

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information", which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to future tailings sites, sampling or other investigations of tailing sites, the Company's ability to make use of infrastructure around tailings sites or operating performance of the Company and its projects. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified using words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether because of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Shares outstanding: 116,914,667

Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.