Appointment of CFO

Vancouver, September 17, 2020 - Klondike Silver Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:KS) is pleased to announce that Mr. Laurence A. Smoliak has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company.

Mr. Smoliak is a Chartered Public Accountant (Chartered Accountant and Certified Management Accountant) with over 40 years experience in public practice and industry. He has broad experience in finance and management, international business experience and has held senior management positions in private and public companies. Mr. Smoliak graduated from the University of British Columbia with a Bachelor of Commerce Degree in Accounting and Management Information Systems. After university he spent five years with the Chartered Accounting firm Thorne Riddell (later merged to be KPMG) working in the areas of auditing, taxation and business valuations. He then set up and operated his own successful public accounting practice.

About Klondike Silver

Klondike's Silvana Mine Silver Zinc Lead project is located in South Eastern B.C., 138 km north of the Trail B.C. smelter. The Company is actively exploring from underground, the western extension of the Silvana Mine, along the "Main Vein". The "Main Vein" is a 9 km vein structure which is the most prolific mineralized structure in the Slocan Mining Camp. There are 13 historical mines that are situated along the 9 km vein structure which has produced 886,000 kg of silver, 95 million kg of zinc and 117 million kg lead so far (source: BC MINFILE).

Additional information can be found on the Company website: www.klondikesilver.com

