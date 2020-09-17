Gray Rock Resources Ltd. Announces Appointment Changes

VANCOUVER, September 17, 2020 - Gray Rock Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GRK) "Gray Rock" or the "Company") is pleased to announce changes to its board of directors and management team, effective today.

At the company's board meeting today, the directors appointed David Wolfin as Chairman of the Board, and Peter Latta as President and a member of the Board of Directors. Mr. Wolfin will remain CEO of the Company while handing over the role of President to Mr. Peter Latta.

Mr. Latta BASc, P.Eng (BC) has a wealth of experience and is a Professional engineer with a Metals and Materials engineering degree from University of British Columbia as well as a Master of Business Administration degree from Simon Frasers' Beedie School of Business. He has over 15 years of operational, engineering, and commercial experience in the mining industry having worked on a variety of precious and base metals projects across 6 continents. Mr. Latta has worked for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. since 2018, and is currently the VP, Technical Services where his technical and commercial expertise have been a valuable addition to the management and operation teams in both Vancouver and Mexico.

"I am honored to be appointed Chairman, and very pleased that Peter Latta will join as President and as a member of the board", said David Wolfin, Chairman and CEO. "I have worked with Peter over the last few years and I know that he will bring an energy and expertise that will be invaluable as we embark on this new era for the Company."

