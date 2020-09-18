Getchell Gold Corp. Plans Exploration for Star Point Gold-Silver-Copper Project, NV and Engages Investor Relations Manager to Support Growth

Toronto, September 17, 2020 - Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") a leading Nevada focused Gold and Copper exploration company is pleased to announce the forthcoming commencement of exploration at the Star Point Gold-Silver-Copper Project in Pershing County, Nevada. The Company also wishes to report that it has entered into a consultancy services agreement with Justin Meiklem to manage its investor relations programs.

Star Point and Star South IP Surveys

The Star Point Gold-Silver-Copper property ("Star Project") is situated in Pershing County, Nevada, approximately 65 kilometres to the North of the Company's Fondaway Canyon advanced stage exploration gold project. The Star Project comprises two main target areas:

Star Point: the site of a historic, near surface, high-grade copper oxide (tenorite) mining operation underlain by a magnetically defined anomaly exhibiting chargeability and resistivity highs, derived from a 2018 induced polarization ("IP") geophysical survey; and interpreted as potential copper sulfide mineralization, possibly intrusion related. Star South: The 2018 IP survey reported the presence of a strong conductor below a concentration of historic artisanal shallow mining containing surface copper-gold oxide mineralization (tenorite) along northeast trending faults and along the thrust fault boundary at surface.

The 2020 geophysical survey, scheduled for commencement in mid-October, will consist of a total of 22.5 kms of IP across five survey lines and will expand upon the limited single-line 2018 IP survey at both the Star Point and Star South target areas.

"The forthcoming geophysical survey at Star Point marks the activation of exploration work on the second project within the Company's highly prospective portfolio of Nevada based projects," states Mike Sieb, President, Getchell Gold Corp. "The additional geophysical coverage will enhance and further define the modelling of the anomalies, and refine our targets for drill testing."

The Company will provide an update as the commencement date for the IP survey is confirmed and provide more comprehensive technical coverage detailing the merits of the Star Point and Star South target areas in a subsequent news release.

Scott Frostad, P.Geo., is the Qualified Person (as defined in NI 43-101) who reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in the news release.

Investor Relations Consultancy Agreement

The Company has entered into a consultancy agreement ("Agreement") with Justin Meiklem to assist it in managing and coordinating all marketing, advertising, and other public relations programs implemented by the Company.

"Getchell Gold is at a critical and formative period of growth. To maximize the opportunity, the Company has engaged an experienced and dedicated investor relations manager, Justin Meiklem, to lead the communication strategy, focus our resources, and enhance market awareness," states Bill Wagener, Getchell CEO.

Justin has worked in the cutting edge of technology and internet marketing since 2004, when he worked on the marketing and business management team that turned Bodog Entertainment into a billion-dollar online gaming enterprise. In 2011, he joined the Active Network prior to its NYSE listing, and executed the go-to-market program for one of the first Enterprise SaaS solutions sold into North American municipal governments. From 2014 to early 2020, Justin led all Marketing and Sales for Stockhouse Publishing, growing it into one of the world's largest investment communities. That tenure culminated in the successful 2019 sale of Stockhouse.com for over CA$20 million. Justin brings expertise with marketing planning, shareholder acquisition, and investor communication, and he has deep connections throughout the capital markets, both within the investor ecosystem, and with the top retail investor targeted service providers.

The Agreement is for a six-month period until March 16, 2021, for which Meiklem will be paid a monthly fee of $7,500 and will be granted an option to acquire 100,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.45 per share. The options are exercisable for a period of five years from the grant date. This investor relations agreement as well as the professional engagement fees and granting of stock options is subject to CSE approval.

Corporate News

The Company announces that incentive stock options to purchase up to 50,000 common shares of the Company have been granted to a consultant pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The options are exercisable at $0.45 per share for a period of five years from the grant date.

About Getchell Gold Corp.

The Company is a Nevada focused gold and copper exploration company trading on the (CSE: GTCH) and (OTCQB: GGLDF). Getchell Gold is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage asset, Fondaway Canyon, a past gold producer with a significant in-the-ground historic resource estimate. Complementing Getchell's asset portfolio is Dixie Comstock, a past gold producer with a historic resource and two earlier stage exploration projects, Star Point and Hot Springs Peak. Getchell has the option to acquire 100% of the Fondaway Canyon and Dixie Comstock properties, Churchill County, Nevada.

The Company reiterates that its near-term strategy to advance its assets is not impacted by the COVID-19 Corona virus. The Company continues to monitor the situation and is in compliance with all government guidelines.

