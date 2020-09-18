Stevens Gold Nevada Inc. Announces Stock Option Grant

Vancouver, September 17, 2020 - Stevens Gold Nevada Inc. (CSE: SG) (the "Company" or "Stevens Gold") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 1,600,000 stock options to the directors of the Company. The options will vest immediately and may be exercised at an exercise price of CAD $0.25 per common share, for a period of 5 years from the date of issuance or earlier in accordance with the Company's incentive stock option plan.

Following the grant of stock options, the Company now has a total of 1,600,000 stock options representing 9.3% of the outstanding common shares of the Company.

About Stevens Gold Nevada Inc.:

Stevens Gold Nevada Inc. is a mineral exploration company. Its primary business objective is to explore its optioned claims in Nevada with a view to acquiring ownership interest in the Black Point property.

ON BEHALF OF Stevens Gold Nevada Inc.

"Charles MaLette"

CEO, President, Director & Secretary

T: 604-428-5171

E: info@stevensgold.com

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of Stevens Gold. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Stevens Gold. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Although Stevens Gold believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Stevens Gold can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/64078