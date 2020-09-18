Resolution Minerals Ltd: 2020 Annual Report to Shareholders

Adelaide, Australia - Resolution Minerals Ltd. (ASX:RML) underwent a name change in late 2019 from Northern Cobalt to Resolution Minerals to reflect the broader view of economic mineral exploration the Company is undertaking.In response to a subdued vanadium price, during 2019, the Company switched focus from the vanadium-magnetite Snettisham Project to acquire the highly prospective 64North Project which surrounds the high grade operating Pogo Gold Mine (owned by Northern Star) with an endowment of 10.7 Moz Au. The Company has a US$20m earn-in agreement with project partner Millrock Resources to acquire potentially 80% of the project.Resolution currently holds three projects, all in top tier mining jurisdictions of Australia and USA, prospective for gold, copper, cobalt, vanadium, magnetite and uranium. This puts the Company in an excellent position with rising gold prices at all-time highs and a steadily rising copper price and increasing demand for battery metals.To view the Annual Report, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/5H6D9CQP





Resolution Minerals Ltd. (ASX:RML) is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and battery metals - such as gold, copper, cobalt, and vanadium.



The company is led by Managing Director Duncan Chessell and an experienced team with proven success in corporate finance, marketing, metallurgy and geoscience. This equips Resolution Minerals with the tools to meet the changing demands of the mining markets.



Resolution Minerals Ltd. Listed on the ASX in 2017 with a focus on the exploration of the Wollogorang Copper Cobalt Project. It has since aquired the Snettisham Vanadium Project and more entered into a binding agreement witth Millrock Resources to earn up to 80% of the highly prospective 64North Gold Project.





