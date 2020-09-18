Silver Elephant Subsidiary Completes Acquisition of Bisoni Vanadium Project

VANCOUVER, September 18, 2020 - Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ("Silver Elephant" or the "Company") (TSX:ELEF)(OTCQX:SILEF)(Frankfurt:1P2N) announces that its wholly owned subsidiary Nevada Vanadium LLC ("Nevada Vanadium") has completed the acquisition of the Bisoni vanadium project ("Bisoni Project") from CellCube Energy Storage Systems Inc. ("Cellcube") pursuant to the Asset Purchase Agreement ("APA") announced on August 24, 2020. The Bisoni Project is situated immediately southwest to Nevada Vanadium's Gibellini Project.

Under the terms of the APA, the Company has issued 4 million Silver Elephant common shares ("Compensation Shares") and paid $200,000 cash to Cellcube. The Compensation Shares are subject to a statutory four month and one day hold period expiring on January 19, 2021.

Additionally, subject to TSX approval, if, on or before December 31, 2023, the price of European vanadium pentoxide on the Metal Bulletin (or an equivalent publication) exceeds US$12 a pound for 30 consecutive days, Silver Elephant will issue to CellCube, an additional $500,000 worth of Silver Elephant's common shares (the "Bonus Shares"), calculated based upon the 5 day volume weighted average price of the Silver Elephant common shares immediately following the satisfaction of the vanadium pentoxide pricing condition.

About Nevada Vanadium

Nevada Vanadium, a wholly owned subsidiary of Silver Elephant Mining Corp., is developing the Gibellini Project, the only large-scale, open-pit, heap-leach vanadium project of its kind in North America. Located in Nevada, Gibellini is currently undergoing project engineering and permit development. Nevada Vanadium additionally develops and adds the Bisoni Vanadium Project to its portfolio. Further information on Nevada Vanadium can be found at www.nevadavanadium.com.

About Silver Elephant

Silver Elephant is a premier silver mining company. The Company's goal is to enable shareholders to own as much silver in the ground as possible. Further information on Silver Elephant can be found at www.silverelef.com.

