Stakeholder Provides VMC Update

Toronto, September 18, 2020 - Stakeholder Gold Corp. (TSXV: SRC) ("Stakeholder" or the "Company") announces that the final draft of the National Instrument 43-101 report pertaining to the blue quartzite quarry project held by Victoria Mining Corporation ("VMC") (a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company) has been submitted to the TSX Venture Exchange. Travel restrictions due to Covid-19 have contributed to delays in the site visit required by a report author under NI 43-101.

The absence of an accepted NI 43-101 compliant technical report has resulted in project exploration restrictions. Covid-19 transmission characteristics in Brazil have impacted logistical supports for the Company's work initiatives. Stakeholder will continue to provide project updates as progress permits.

