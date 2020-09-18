RT Minerals Corp. Completes Airborne Magnetic Survey on Norwalk Gold Property, Wawa, Ontario and Engages Integral Wealth Securities Ltd.

Vancouver, September 18, 2020 - RT Minerals Corp. (TSXV: RTM) (OTC Pink: RTMFF) (the "Company") announces the completion of a preliminary reconnaissance program and an airborne Drone Magnetic survey using a Geometrics MFAM Sensor-M600 Drone on the western portion of the Company's 100% owned Norwalk gold property located near Wawa, Ontario. This work is to better define drill targets on the property. The Company has applied for an exploration permit and expects to commence drill mobilization in October, 2020.

Ground reconnaissance has verified existing drill collar locations and potential new drill pad positioning for the Red Carbonate Zone (RCZ), located on the western portion of the property. This drilling will further evaluate the area of the 2018 discovery Hole N17-14 which returned 1.0m of 1.82 g/t Au, 1.0m of 11.8 g/t Au and 1.0m of 27.4 g/t Au all within 30m of surface (March 2, 2018 RTM News Release).

In addition, four grab samples were taken from the historic Norwalk Incline shaft muck pile on the eastern portion of the property and were submitted for assay. Two samples returned less than 20 ppb gold while two samples assayed 2.06 and 6.24 g/t Au. The higher grades correspond to samples with 3% to 5% arsenopyrite. Gold mineralization at the Norwalk Zone is coincident with geophysical anomalies confirmed in 2017 and the current 2020 Magnetic survey results may be viewed on the Company's website at rtmcorp.com.

On the NW portion of the property, a total of nine grab samples were taken from the Gananoque Adit muck pile. Eight of the samples returned values ranging from 20ppb to 290 ppb gold with one sample assaying 6.54 g/t Au. The samples were approximately 1kg each with the low grade samples consisting generally of carbonatized green silicified material with minor quartz and less than 3% fine grained pyrite. The higher grade sample consisted of like material with 10% fine quartz veinlets.

Grab samples are selected samples and are not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted on the property.

The results of the current Magnetic Drone survey have yielded significant magnetic high and low anomalies throughout the western portion of the Norwalk property. Three major geophysical anomalies are now confirmed on the western portion of the property which are situated in close proximity to known gold mineralization on the property such as the Red Carbonate Zone and the Gananoque Vein and Adit.

The Gananoque Vein is situated on the NE flank of the newly defined magnetic anomaly. This entire geophysical anomaly is approximately 500m long by 200m wide. The upcoming drill program will probe this target with at least two holes to test for geology and mineralization.

In addition, on the western portion of the property, a prominent geophysical magnetic anomaly which trends NE, is between 100m to 300m in width and is approximately 900m long. Approximately 100m SE of this anomaly is a similar trending and weaker anomaly which is about 400m long and about 100m in width. The 2018 RCZ discovery Hole N17-14 is located on the southern edge of this anomaly.

Assaying was carried out by Swastika Laboratories Ltd. of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, which is accredited by the Canadian Association for Laboratory Accreditation Inc (CALA) in meeting the requirements of ISO/IEC 17025. The gold analyses were undertaken by fire-assay on 30 grams of pulp with an atomic absorption finish. Repeats were carried out by fire-assay with a gravimetric finish on each sample containing 2.0 g/t Au or more. Mr. Garry Clark, P.Geo., is the Qualified Person for RT Minerals Corp. and approves the technical content of this news release.

The Company has engaged the services of Integral Wealth Securities Ltd. ("Integral") to provide market making services for the Company, including assisting to maintain the orderly trading of the Company's common shares, in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. As consideration for the services to be provided by Integral, the Company will pay Integral a cash fee of $5,000 per month for a minimum term of three months. Integral is a full-service securities dealer regulated by the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, and is engaged in wealth management, market making, and investment banking. Integral operates from eight offices, including Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary and Ottawa. Integral's corporate office is located at 181 University Avenue, Suite 1600, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3M7.

RT Minerals Corp. is a junior exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RTM". The Company holds 100% interest in the Norwalk gold property located near Wawa, Ontario. The Norwalk property is contiguous to the south boundary of the Wawa Gold Project, held by Red Pine Exploration Inc. The Property is comprised of three unpatented mineral claims consisting of 29 units with a total area of 445 hectares. Several mineralized zones occur on the Property including the Norwalk Gold Mine (Au), the Fred C Shaft (Au), the Gananoque Vein (Au), the Barton Occurrence (Au, Fe) and the Red Quartz Carbonate Zone ("RQCZ") discovered by 2017 and 2018 drilling by the Company.

