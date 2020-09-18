Glen Eagle Resources Inc.: Stock Options - Correction

MONTREAL, September 18, 2020 - Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE:GER) ("Glen Eagle" or the "Company") (TSXV:GER) announced today that it has granted 1,500,000 stock options to Officers and Directors. In addition it has also grant 200,000 to a consultant for a total of 1,700,000 options granted. The options are valid for a period of five years until September 18, 2025 with an exercise price of $0.10 and are subject to the terms and conditions of the stock option plan approved at the last shareholders annual meeting on August 27, 2020.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!