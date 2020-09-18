Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Glen Eagle Resources Inc.: Stock Options - Correction

10:09 Uhr  |  The Newswire
MONTREAL, September 18, 2020 - Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE:GER) ("Glen Eagle" or the "Company") (TSXV:GER) announced today that it has granted 1,500,000 stock options to Officers and Directors. In addition it has also grant 200,000 to a consultant for a total of 1,700,000 options granted. The options are valid for a period of five years until September 18, 2025 with an exercise price of $0.10 and are subject to the terms and conditions of the stock option plan approved at the last shareholders annual meeting on August 27, 2020.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Jean Labrecque, President
Glen Eagle Resources Inc.

4710 rue St-Ambroise, #308

Montreal, Qc

H4C 2C7
Tel : 514-808-9807

Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Glen Eagle Resources Inc.

Glen Eagle Resources Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A0Q9R9
CA3774561086
www.gleneagleresources.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2020.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap