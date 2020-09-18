Glen Eagle Resources Inc.: Stock Options - Correction

MONTREAL, September 18, 2020 - Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE:GER) ("Glen Eagle" or the "Company") (TSXV:GER) announced today that it has granted 1,500,000 stock options to Officers and Directors. In addition it has also grant 200,000 to a consultant for a total of 1,700,000 options granted. The options are valid for a period of five years until September 18, 2025 with an exercise price of $0.10 and are subject to the terms and conditions of the stock option plan approved at the last shareholders annual meeting on August 27, 2020.

Jean Labrecque, President

Glen Eagle Resources Inc.

4710 rue St-Ambroise, #308

Montreal, Qc

H4C 2C7

Tel : 514-808-9807

