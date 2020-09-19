Brigadier Announces Issuance of Equity Incentive Awards

Vancouver, September 18, 2020 - Brigadier Gold Ltd. (TSXV: BRG) (FSE: B7LM) (the "Company" or "Brigadier") has approved the grant of incentive stock options (each, an "Option") to acquire up to 4,400,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share"), to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company ("Key Personnel"). Each of the Options is exercisable at a price of $0.35 per Common Share. The Options vest six months from the date of grant and expire on September 18, 2022. The Options are subject to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") approval.

The Company also announces that it has granted 1,335,601 restricted share units ("RSUs") to Key Personnel. The RSUs vest one year from the date of grant and expire on September 18, 2023. Vested RSUs may be redeemed, in whole or in part, at any time prior to expiry for Common Shares, the cash equivalent, or any combination thereof, at the discretion of the Board of Directors of the Company. The RSUs are subject to approval by the Exchange and approval of the RSU plan by Brigadier's shareholders at the Company's annual general and special meeting to be held on October 26, 2020.

About Brigadier Gold Limited

Brigadier was formed to leverage the next major bull market in the natural resource sector, particularly precious metals. Our mandate is to acquire undervalued and overlooked projects with demonstrable potential for advancement.

Led by a management team with decades of experience in mineral exploration and capital markets development, we are focused on advanced exploration opportunities in politically stable jurisdictions.

