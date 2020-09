Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Sale of securities by director

ST HELIER, Sept. 21, 2020 - Caledonia Mining Corporation plc (the “Company” or “Caledonia”) (NYSE American: CMCL; AIM: CMCL) announces that it has been notified that John Kelly, a director of Caledonia, has sold a total of 13,163 common shares of the Company. Mr Kelly now holds 16,330 shares which represent a holding of approximately 0.013% of the share capital of the Company.



Further details of the transaction are set out in the notification below.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM