Norsemont Mining Appoints Marc Levy as Chairman and CEO

Vancouver, September 21, 2020 - Norsemont Mining Inc. (CSE:NOM) (CNSX:NOM.CN) (OTC:NRRSF) (FWB:LXZ1) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Marc Levy as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the board.

Mr. Levy was the founder and former CEO and Chairman of Norsemont Mining (TSX: NOM), which he grew from a market capitalization of $1 Million (CAD) and subsequently sold to Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSX: HBM) for $520 Million (CAD). He has raised over $200 Million (CAD) in the resource, agriculture and technology sectors. He brings over 30 years of management and leadership experience in the public markets.

Mr. Levy has been involved in several successful company exits, including Petaquilla Minerals (TSX: PTQ), sold to Inmet Mining for $350 Million (CAD) and Coal Hunter Resources to Cardero Group for $52 Million (CAD). Recently, he was founder of Aurora Cannabis (TSX: ACB), which grew from a market capitalization of $1 Million (CAD) to approximately $800 Million (CAD) within two years and peaked at a market capitalization of $16 Billion (CAD). Mr. Levy was a founder and director of Payfirma Corp., which was sold to Mercco Payments Inc.

Mr. Levy is involved in various charitable organizations such as: cystic fibrosis, B.C. Children's Hospital, St. Paul's Hospital, CJA Canada, C.H.I.L.D. Foundation, Westminster House and Chabad UBC.

The Company would like to thank Mr. Larmour for his dedication and service over the last several months. Mr. Larmour has resigned from the position of CEO and will remain as a director of the company.

Marc Levy, CEO of Norsemont said, "I am pleased to assume the role of CEO and Chairman of Norsemont Mining, I look forward to working with some of the same team who were instrumental in selling the Constancia project to Hudbay Minerals and our newest additions to the team who add significant expertise and value in unlocking Choquelimpie's significant upside potential."

Allan Lamour, Director of Norsemont said, "Norsemont continues to strengthen its board and management team with the goal of accelerating the development of its Choquelimpie project."

The company also announces it has granted stock option agreements to its directors, officers and consultants for the right to purchase up to 400,000 common shares of the Company, exercisable at the price of $2.24 per share for five years, subject to regulatory approval.

Digital marketing agreement

The company has entered into a digital marketing agreement with Gold Standard Media LLC., a Texas company. The agreement is for an initial term of twelve months at a cost of $400,000 USD. Gold Standard Media will provide financial publishing, digital marketing services and will raise public awareness of the company.

