Gray Rock Announces Completion of Shares for Debt Settlements

VANCOUVER, September 21, 2020 - Gray Rock Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GRK) ("Gray Rock" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the shares for debt transaction announced on August 14, 2020 after receiving the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange to settle indebtedness with two of its principal creditors, Oniva International Services Corp. ("Oniva"), which provides administrative services to the Company, and Intermark Capital Corp. ("Intermark"), which provides management services to the Company, through the Company's CEO, David Wolfin. Oniva is a private company also controlled by David Wolfin.
Pursuant to the shares for debt transaction, the Company has issued an aggregate of 1,651,587 common shares (the "Shares") at a deemed price of $0.20 per share to settle the outstanding aggregate amount of $330,317.58 in indebtedness, for the provision of administrative services and costs incurred on behalf of the Company by Oniva ($283,067.58), as well as accrued management consulting fees owed to Intermark ($47,250.00) for the period from September 2018 to February 2020. The shares are subject to resale restrictions for a period of 4 months and a day from September 18, 2020.
For further information please contact Gray Rock Resources Ltd. at ph. (604) 682-3701, or visit our website at www.grayrockresources.com
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"David Wolfin"
David Wolfin Chairman & CEO
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!