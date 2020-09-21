Gatling Establishes Continuous 4.5 km Gold Strike; Connects all 3 High-Grade Deposits at the Larder Gold Project

VANCOUVER, September 21, 2020 - GATLING EXPLORATION INC. (TSXV:GTR)(OTCQB:GATGF) (the "Company" or "Gatling) is pleased to announce that it has successfully drilled gold mineralization between the Fernland and Cheminis deposits, establishing a 4.5 kilometer strike length at the Larder project. Gatling has now connected all three high-grade gold deposits and proved that they are part of one large mineralized system.

News Highlights

4.5 km Strike of Gold Mineralization. Drilling has now connected all three deposits on the Main Break at Larder, proving continuity of mineralization over 4.5 kilometers (Figures 1 and 2). The new holes linking mineralization between Fernland and Cheminis include 4.6 g/t Au over 5.0 meters in GTR-20-063 and 8.7 g/t over 2.0 meters in GTR-20-067 (Figure 3). These results extend mineralization at Fernland 200 meters down plunge, connecting it with mineralization included in the historic resource estimate at Cheminis. Fernland remains open along strike and at depth.

Next Phases of Drilling. The drill program will now target near surface extensions of mineralization at Fernland and the western extent of mineralization at Fernland towards the Omega deposit where more than 500 meters of favourable geology remains untested (Figure 1 and 2). This has the potential to increase the mineralized strike length to 5.0 kilometers.

Upcoming Catalysts. Gatling is mobilizing a second drill rig to accelerate the ongoing drill program. To date, 3,000 meters of the 13,000-meter program have been completed.

Nav Dhaliwal, President and CEO for Gatling, commented, "We are thrilled to have connected the three high-grade deposits at Larder. Prior explorers believed these were standalone deposits but, thanks to the remarkable success of Gatling's program, we've established continuous 4.5 km strike length and proved the existence of single, very large gold system. It is a tremendous milestone for the Company and our shareholders, and we are now mobilizing an additional drill rig as we push towards our next goal of further deposit growth.

Table 1. Drill Hole Highlights

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Zone GTR-20-063 242.0 247.0 5.0 4.6 Ultramafic GTR-20-066 196.0 198.0 2.0 2.5 Ultramafic GTR-20-067 192.0 198.0 6.0 2.2 Mafic Volcanic GTR-20-067 226.0 228.0 2.0 8.7 Argillic Mudstone

Nathan Tribble, VP Exploration for Gatling, commented, "The Gatling technical team saw the potential to connect Fernland to the Cheminis deposit early in the drill campaign. Now that we have proven the continuity of mineralization over 4.5 kilometers, we have our sights on the expansion of near surface mineralization potential at Fernland. Fernland is the least explored of the three deposits and we intend to test continuity of mineralization down plunge and along strike in upcoming drilling phases."

Figure 1. Larder project long section showing the new gold mineralized zones identified from recent drill results and target areas for the 2020 drill campaign.

Figure 2. Geological map showing Gatling drill holes along a 4.5 kilometer mineralized trend at the Larder project. More than 500 meters of favourable geology remains untested west of Fernland towards Omega.

Figure 3. Fernland long section showing the location of recent Phase I drill results and new mineralized zone, connecting Fernland mineralization with Cheminis.

About Gatling Exploration

Gatling Exploration is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing the Larder Gold Project, located in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt in Northern Ontario. The Larder property hosts three high-grade gold deposits along the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break, 35 kilometers east of Kirkland Lake. The project is 100% controlled by Gatling and is comprised of patented and unpatented claims, leases and mining licenses of occupation within the McVittie and McGarry Townships. The 3,370 hectare project area is positioned 7 kilometers west of the Kerr Addison Mine, which produced 11 million ounces of gold. All parts of the Larder property are accessible by truck or all-terrain vehicles on non-serviced roads and trails.

QA/QC

Drill core is logged and sampled at the Larder Gold project site. Core samples from the program are cut in half, using a diamond cutting saw with half sent for assay at SGS lab in Cochrane, Ontario. The other half is secured and retained on site. All samples are analyzed for gold using standard Fire Assay-AA techniques. Samples returning greater than 5.0 g/t gold are analyzed utilizing standard Fire Assay-Gravimetric methods. Certified reference standards and blanks are routinely inserted into the sample stream as part of Gatling's quality control/quality assurance program.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Nathan Tribble, P. Geo., VP Exploration of Gatling Exploration, and a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Nav Dhaliwal, President and CEO

Gatling Exploration Inc.

