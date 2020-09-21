Talon Metals Comments on Tesla "Battery Day" and Its Critical Role in Meeting the Growing Demand for Green Nickel(TM)

Tamarack Project On Track to Become the United States' Next Source of Domestic Green Nickel,(TM) a Critical Component of EV Batteries

Road Town, September 21, 2020 - Talon Metals Corp. (TSX: TLO) ("Talon" or the "Company") today provided comment and confirmed media availability in advance of Tesla, Inc.'s anticipated "Battery Day" announcement following its 2020 annual meeting of shareholders on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Talon's Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project ("Tamarack Project"), located in Minnesota, USA (in partnership with Rio Tinto), is positioned to become the only U.S. source of Green NickelTM in North America and a key supplier to battery and electric vehicle manufacturers.

Sean Werger, President of Talon, said, "The Tamarack Project is extremely well positioned for the advancement of battery technology, particularly for those advancing EV technology seeking sustainable sources of nickel. The production of Green NickelTM for batteries all starts and ends with the rocks it is mined from: They need to be high in nickel and low in deleterious elements. The Tamarack Project is one of the only undeveloped deposits that meets these criteria, and we expect it will play a critical role in the supply chain for battery and vehicle manufacturers looking for the lowest cost product produced in the most responsible way."

New Green NickelTM projects need to be advanced today to meet the nickel deficit expected to commence in 2026, as nickel projects cannot just go into production overnight. Based upon current projections, the Tamarack Project is expected to begin producing battery grade nickel at a crucial time for the battery and electric vehicle industry.

Mr. Werger is available to provide comment on the role of the nickel production industry in battery and electric vehicle advancement prior to or following Tesla's Battery Day announcement.

About Talon

Talon is a TSX-listed base metals company in a joint venture with Rio Tinto on the high-grade Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project located in Minnesota, USA, comprised of the Tamarack North Project and the Tamarack South Project. Talon has an earn-in to acquire up to 60% of the Tamarack Project. The Tamarack Project comprises a large land position (18km of strike length) with numerous high-grade intercepts outside the current resource area. Talon is focused on expanding its current high-grade nickel mineralization resource prepared in accordance with NI 43-101; identifying additional high-grade nickel mineralization; and developing a process to potentially produce nickel sulphates responsibly for batteries for the electric vehicles industry. Talon has a well-qualified exploration and mine management team with extensive experience in project management.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. Such forward-looking statements include statements relating to the Company becoming the United States' only source of domestic Green Nickel,TM the expectation the Tamarack Project will play a critical role in the supply chain for battery and vehicle manufacturers looking for the lowest cost product produced in the most responsible way and the expectation the Tamarack Project will begin producing battery grade nickel at a crucial time for the battery and electric vehicle industry. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on the Company.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

