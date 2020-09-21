Bam Bam Announces Yari Nieken to Join the Board of Directors

Vancouver, September 21, 2020 - Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC PINK: NPEZD) (FSE: 4NPB) ("Bam Bam" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Yari Nieken has consented to join the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. Nieken will serve as a non-executive, independent member of the Bam Bam Board, effective immediately.

Mr. David Greenway reports: "Mr. Nieken and I have worked together on numerous successful projects in the past and look forward to collaborating on, what is, in my opinion, a potential world class copper asset."

Mr. Nieken has an extensive range of public company and capital market experience. As a founder of Foremost Capital Inc., an exempt market dealer, he continues to provide in depth consulting for numerous publicly listed issuers in the health care, mineral extraction, technology, and wellness industry. Throughout the years, he has served on the boards and as an officer of several public and private issuers. His involvement in those companies has led to the numerous financings that raised substantial capital in his career. He was formerly an investment adviser at Union Securities Corp., where he gained a variety of knowledge in the public market. Mr. Nieken holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the Sydney Graduate School of Management and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of British Columbia.

"Given the scenario of an increasing demand with the tightening supply of copper globally, and the large existing and open-ended geological potential of the Majuba Hill project, I am happy to join Mr. Greenway and his team at Bam Bam on this exciting endeavour," stated Mr. Nieken.

About Bam BAM Resources Corp.

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR / OTC: NPEZD / FSE: 4NPB) is engaged in the identification, review and acquisition of latter stage copper and copper/gold assets. With its flagship project being Majuba Hill copper gold project located 156 miles outside Reno, Nevada, USA. Management has been mandated to focus on safe, mining friendly jurisdictions and government regulations supportive of mining operations.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

On Behalf of the Board of Bam Bam Resources Corp.

"David Greenway"

David C. Greenway

President & CEO

Forward-Looking Statements

