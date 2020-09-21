Royal Gold Issues Correction

Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, “Royal Gold” or the “Company,” “we” or “our”) announced today that terms of a potential transaction currently under negotiation with Hindustan Zinc Limited and Sandstorm Gold Ltd. were inadvertently made public via our website. No agreement has been reached regarding such a transaction, and there can be no assurance such a transaction will be agreed upon or completed.

Corporate Profile

Royal Gold is a precious metals stream and royalty company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties and similar production-based interests. As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned interests on 187 properties on five continents, including interests on 41 producing mines and 17 development stage projects. Royal Gold is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “RGLD.” The Company’s website is located at www.royalgold.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are any statements other than statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual events may differ materially from these statements. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements about a possible transaction under negotiation with Hindustan Zinc and Sandstorm, and there is no assurance that an agreement regarding such a transaction will be reached or that a transaction will be completed. Material inadvertently included on our website also contains forward-looking information about the project and terms that have not been agreed to, and constitute forward looking statements and the reader is cautioned accordingly.

Factors that could cause future events to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, among others, the ability to complete negotiations and close the transactions on the terms acceptable to the parties; and all matters relating to the future operation of HZL and its mines; and the factors described in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020. Most of these factors are beyond our ability to predict or control. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. We disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

