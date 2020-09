Glen Eagle Resources - Share for Debt Private Placement

TheNewswire - Glen Eagle Resources, September 21, 2020 (TSX VENTURE:GER) ("Glen Eagle" the "Company", or "GER") (TSXV:GER) announces today that in relation to the current 2000 meters diamond drilling program announced on May 12, 2020, it settled outstanding indebtedness of $76,314 through the issuance of 763,135 common shares of the Corporation at a deemed price of $0.10 per common share (the debt settlement). The common shares issued in connection with the debt settlement are subject to a hold period that expires on January 22, 2021.

