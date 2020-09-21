Gold Bull Appoints Walt Coles as Director

VANCOUVER, Sept. 21, 2020 - Gold Bull Resources Corp. (TSX-V: GBRC) (“Gold Bull” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has appointed Mr. Walter Coles to the Company’s Board of Directors.



Gold Bull Chairman Craig Parry commented, “As Gold Bull continues on its path of building a major US focused gold company, we are fortunate to have someone of Walter’s caliber join our Board. His broad business background and track record of success at Skeena Resource will undoubtedly benefit the company and our shareholders as we chart our growth strategy for the months and years ahead.”



Mr. Coles is currently CEO of Skeena Resources, which acquired the past producing Snip and Eskay Creek gold mines from Barrick. Mr. Coles has served as CEO for several Toronto Stock Exchange listed junior mining exploration and development companies, throughout the past 13 years. Mr. Coles entered the mining business as part of an effort to develop a mineral resource discovered on family farmland in Virginia. He was previously an analyst for Cadence Investment Partners, a New York based investment fund. Prior to that Mr. Coles worked for UBS Investment Bank in New York as a Senior Research Analyst in the bank’s High Yield Group. Mr. Coles started his career at UBS Investment Bank in 1999 as an Associate reporting to the bank’s Global Head of Fixed Income Strategy. Mr. Coles holds a B.A. in Economics from the University of Richmond.

About Gold Bull Resources Corp

Gold Bull Resources Corp. is a gold focused mineral exploration company that strives to generate and advance high-reward project acquisitions in regions with proven mineral wealth. The company’s exploration hub is based in Nevada, USA and is focused on precious metal projects located in top-tier mineral districts that contain significant historical production, existing mining infrastructure and an established mining culture. The Company’s primary focus is on project generation and evaluation in Nevada and its secondary focus is in Utah, USA. Gold Bull is led by a Board and Management team with a track record of exploration success. Gold Bull’s objective is to generate stakeholder value and superior investment returns through the discovery and responsible development of mineral resources.

