Noram Upgrades US Listing to OTCQB and Permits for Fall Drill Program

VANCOUVER, September 22, 2020 - Noram Ventures Inc. ("Noram") (TSXV:NRM)(Frankfurt:N7R)(OTCQB:NRVTF) is pleased to report that the Company successfully graduted its US Listing from the OTC Pink Sheets to the OTCQB. Effective as of market open on September 17, 2020, Noram trades as an OTCQB isuer under the symbol "NRVTF". The OTCQB® Venture Market offers investors transparent trading in entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies that may not yet quality for OTCQX.

Company Benefits on OTCQB

Minimum bid price test of $0.01 removes companies that are most likely to be the subject of dilutive stock fraud schemes and promotion

Improved investor confidence through verified information, confirming that the Company Profile displayed on www.otcmarkets.com is current and complete

Annual management certification process to verify officers, directors, controlling shareholders, and shares outstanding

Greater information availability for investors through the OTC Disclosure & News Service

Transparent prices for investors through full-depth of book with Real Time Level 2 quotes

Companies use the OTC Disclosure & News to post disclosure and company news for investors. Annual and interim reports, news releases, material events, investor videos, and presentations appear on www.otcmarkets.com and the company quote page. Companies can also elect to have this information feed directly to PR Newswire's expansive network, including local, national and Reg. FD-compliant news portals. OTC Disclosure & News also distributes fundamental data in XBRL format through EDGAR Online to investment databases and financial sites such as Yahoo! Finance.

Additionally, Noram has filed permits for the Fall drill campaign at Zeus. The Company anticipates final approval from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) in short order. Noram intends to complete an additional 12 holes and has currently applied for 7 of these additional holes, which will keep the amount of disturbed acreage under 5 acres to allow the project to proceed at the Notice of Intent level of permitting, rather than as a Plan of Operations which is a more lengthy approval process. As reclamation is completed and drilling has commenced, the Company will permit for the remaining 5 holes. This program is fully funded.

Figure 1. Zeus property map showing: a) location of current Indicated and Inferred resources at >900 ppm Li cut-off; b) West-East cross-section shown in figure 2; and c) location of proposed drill holes for Fall 2020 campaign.

Figure 2. West-East cross-section across known mineralization within Esmeralda Formation lithium claystones, catagorized by grade. Note that the terrain rises to the East, and the grade and thickness are highest in this direction.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Brad Peek., M.Sc., P. Geo., who is a Qualified Person with respect to Noram's Clayton Valley Lithium Project as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Noram Ventures Inc.

Noram Ventures Inc. (TSX - Venture: NRM / Frankfurt: N7R / OTCPINK: NRVTF) is a Canadian based junior exploration company, with a goal of developing lithium deposits and becoming a low - cost supplier. The Company's primary business focus since formation has been the exploration of mineral projects. Noram's long term strategy is to build a multi-national lithium minerals company to produce and sell lithium into the markets of Europe, North America and Asia.

