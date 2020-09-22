HighGold Recommences Drill Program at Timmins Area Gold Projects, Ontario, Canada

Vancouver, September 22, 2020 - HighGold Mining Inc. (TSXV: HIGH) (OTCQX: HGGOF) ("HighGold" or the "Company") is pleased to report the start of a 3,500 meter drill program (the "Program") at its Munro-Croesus and Golden Mile properties (the "Projects") located in the Timmins gold camp, Ontario, Canada. The Program follows-up and expands upon the Company's drill program that was suspended mid-March in response to COVID-19.

At Munro-Croesus, the Company recently completed a prospecting and mapping program followed by mechanical stripping, power washing and channel sampling of gold-bearing quartz vein systems. Several of these vein prospects, which are developed in areas outside the historic Croesus mine environment, will be drill tested for the first time during the current drill program. Highlights from the first batch of assayed channel samples include:

11.24 grams per tonne gold ("g/t Au") over 1.85 meters

17.05 g/t Au over 0.8 meters

8.42 g/t Au over 1.5 meters

HighGold has also continued to expand its Munro-Croesus land position with recent property purchases and claim staking, which taken collectively, increase the size of the property fivefold to 20 square km (1,968 ha). The acquisitions have consolidated a previously fragmented and underexplored package of highly prospective ground within the influence of the Pipestone Break, a regional fault system that is host to gold deposits throughout the Timmins gold camp.

About HighGold's Timmins Properties

HighGold owns 100% of each of its three Timmins properties. The Munro-Croesus Gold Project is located approximately 75 kilometers (47 miles) east of Timmins, proximal to the Porcupine-Destor and Pipestone Faults, and approximately three kilometers (1.9 miles) northwest and along trend of Pan American Silver's multi-million ounce Fenn-Gib gold deposit. Mining occurred intermittently at Munro-Croesus between 1915 and 1936. The Golden Mile 86 square kilometer (34 square mile) property is located nine kilometers (5.6 miles) northeast of Newmont's multi-million-ounce Hoyle Pond deposit in Timmins. The Golden Perimeter 118 square kilometers (46 square mile) property is located to the south and southeast of Timmins on the south edge of the Shaw dome structure.

About HighGold

HighGold is a mineral exploration company focused on high-grade gold projects located in North America. HighGold's flagship asset is the high-grade Johnson Tract Gold (Zn-Cu) Project located in Southcentral Alaska, USA. The Company also controls a portfolio of quality gold projects in the greater Timmins gold camp, Ontario, Canada that includes the Munro-Croesus Gold property, which is renowned for its high-grade mineralization, and the large Golden Mile and Golden Perimeter properties. HighGold's experienced Board and senior management team, are committed to creating shareholder value through the discovery process, careful allocation of capital, and environmentally/socially responsible mineral exploration.

On Behalf of HighGold Mining Inc.

"Darwin Green"

President & CEO

Ian Cunningham-Dunlop, P.Eng., VP Exploration for HighGold Mining Inc. and a qualified person ("QP") as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

Channel samples are collected utilizing portable diamond blade rock saws cut perpendicular to the strike of veins. Samples are placed in individual sealed polyurethane bags and transported to ALS Minerals sample preparation facility in Timmins, Ontario for sample preparation and from there by air to ALS Minerals laboratory facility in North Vancouver, BC for analysis. ALS Minerals operate according to the guidelines set out in ISO/IEC Guide 25. Gold is determined by fire-assay fusion of a 50 g sub-sample with atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS). Samples that return values >100 ppm gold from fire assay and AAS are determined by using fire assay and a gravimetric finish. Various metals including silver, gold, copper, lead and zinc are analyzed by inductively-coupled plasma (ICP) atomic emission spectroscopy, following multi-acid digestion.

Forward looking statements: This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively "forward looking statements").

