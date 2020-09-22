Honey Badger Engages Experienced Management Team to Establish Itself as a Premier Silver-Focused Company

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2020 - Honey Badger Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: TUF) (“Honey Badger” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the engagement of experienced senior level executives to coordinate and deploy its silver-focused strategies. The team’s activities will be led by new Chief Executive Officer and Director, Mr. Eduardo (Ed) Baer.



Chad Williams, Chairman of the Board, states, “Honey Badger is elated to have the strategy, team and drive to become a dominant high-growth company in the silver space. Our initial efforts will be devoted to realizing significant value from the introduction of a unique exploration program to be integrated within our expansive land holdings in Thunder Bay, one of Ontario’s least understood and underexplored historic silver camps. Under Ed’s leadership, we are ready to embark on a silver quest that brings about the resurgence of one of Canada’s most prolific silver districts and can serve as the stepping-stone to a number of identified ventures.”

The team envisions growth in the silver space starting with assets already controlled by the Company as well as potentially accretive, newly identified silver assets it wishes to pursue. Honey Badger’s Board and principal shareholders recognize the advantages of employing a dedicated and experienced team to efficiently and effectively execute a dynamic exploration and acquisition campaign in keeping with its desired goal of establishing Honey Badger as a premier participant in the silver industry.

Our team is now led by Ed Baer who serves as Chief Executive Officer and remains appointed to the Board of Directors as reported in the Company’s press release dated August 24, 2020. Ed has extensive experience in strategic planning and business development, spanning over 30 years in the natural resources sector. Having served in senior executive and corporate development positions for junior and mid-tier precious metals companies, he has a demonstrated record in the transformation and successful turnaround of companies. Ed holds a Master of Laws (LLM) from Osgoode Hall Law School, a Master of Science (Leadership) with Distinction from Northeastern University, and the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

The depth of senior talent is complemented by the appointment of Pat Dubreuil, MBA, to the position of Vice President, Community and First Nations Engagement. Pat brings broad-based established relationships and extensive experience interacting with communities throughout Ontario and Quebec. He values greatly the experience he gains creating lasting and successful mining industry partnerships that expand over two decades of ongoing regional collaborative interaction.

Working alongside is Donna Yoshimatsu, a dedicated and renowned Vice President, Investor Relations, whose career encompasses over 25 years in the mining industry having served in similar capacities for the original Franco-Nevada, North American Palladium, as well as various exclusive engagements with established senior and mid-tier industry peers.



Also joining the team as Vice President, Corporate Development, is Edmond Thorose. Mr. Thorose is a geologist who also holds a MBA, and brings a wealth of financial and technical skills in project and corporate evaluations and has played a critical role in advancing early-stage exploration programs globally.

Fiona Fitzmaurice, ACCA, CPA, a chartered accountant with more than 12 years of experience in accounting and financial control at senior level positions for both private and publicly listed companies, will continue in her role as Chief Financial Officer.

The Company also has in place a Technical Advisory Board that benefits from the expertise of Mr. Quentin Yarie, SIAST, CCI, a geophysicist and former senior executive of the Company. Mr. Yarie together with Dr. Jean-Francois Montreuil, Ph.D. INRS-ETE, an expert in Ontario silver-cobalt camps, will lead the primary exploration efforts of the Company.

As part of our strategy to reposition Honey Badger for significant value creation and growth, the new senior management team has in place an aggressive strategy to explore and develop its 16,800 hectare property portfolio in Ontario’s most productive Historic Silver District located along the Mainland Silver Belt in Thunder Bay.

Mr. Baer assumes the role of Chief Executive Officer from Chad Williams, previously Interim President. Chad will remain Chairman of the Board. Ed, along with incumbent directors Chad Williams and Chad Gilfillan comprise the Company’s Board and is expected to be among management’s nominees at the annual meeting of shareholders to be held on September 30, 2020.

About Honey Badger Exploration Inc.

Honey Badger is a Canadian silver company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario that is the owner of the dominant land position covering 16,800 hectares in Ontario’s prolific Historic Thunder Bay Silver District. These properties overlie nine past-producing high-grade silver mines known for producing in excess of 1.6 million ounces of high-grade silver with grades averaging 2,500 grams per tonne of silver from the 1840’s to the early 1890’s (Szetu, 1969).

The Company’s common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “TUF”.

For more detailed information, please visit us at our Corporate Website at http://www.honeybadgerexp.com.

