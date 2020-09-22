Clifton Mining Company (OTCBB: CFTN) (Clifton) - "August Production Report"

AMERICAN FORK, Sept. 22, 2020 - Exploration, Development, and Production - Clifton Mining Company has received the report that for August 2020, Desert Hawk Gold Corp. (Desert Hawk) sold 354 ounces of gold and 283 ounces of silver recovered from the leach pad. They also drilled 1,285 holes, crushed 52,033 tons of ore, added 607 recoverable ounces to the leach pad, and estimate that they have 4,630 recoverable ounces of gold remaining on the leach pad. Clifton owns 5.81 million shares of Desert Hawk.

