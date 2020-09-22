PROJECT 81: Exploration Update, Diamond Drill Mobilized - Dargavel Gold Trend

Toronto, September 22, 2020 - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble" or the "Company") (TSXV:NOB) (FRANKFURT:NB7) (OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to announce that a diamond drill rig has been mobilized to test geophysical and geological targets compiled from the recently completed orientation Airborne Magnetic Gradiometer survey by BECI, the Magnetic Inversion 3D Study by Geophysique Camille St-Hilaire Inc. of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, and a regional geological interpretation by Orix Geoscience of Toronto on the Dargavel Gold Trend, Dargavel Township, Northern Ontario, Canada.

DARGAVEL GOLD TREND PROJECT:



Click Image To View Full Size

The Dargavel Gold Trend Project is located within Noble Flagship Project 81 (Figure 1), which is located within the Kidd-Munro assemblage of the western Abitibi Sub-province in Northern, Ontario, and is one of the largest contiguous, underexplored land packages in Ontario. The assemblage is one of the most ultramafic-rich volcanic successions of any age in the world and is host to the giant Kidd Creek VMS deposit, an important example of bimodal-mafic (ultramafic) volcanic-associated massive sulphide (VMS) deposit, and the new developing Canada Nickel Company (CNC-TSX.V-CNC) Crawford Ni-Co-Pd deposit, and NOB-CNC, JV Kingsmill Ni-Co-Pd deposit and the Lucas Gold deposit.

Figure 1 - Location of Dargavel Gold Trend Project.

The Dargavel Gold Trend compilation resulted in 10 targets that require diamond drilling follow-up (Figure 2). NOB plans to drill four (4) of these targets with 5 NQ size drill hole totalling approximately 1,300m. The drill programme is designed to test approximately 7,000m strike length of this Dargavel Gold Structure. The Dargavel Gold Trend has a number of historical, non-NI43-101 compliant drill holes dating back to 1965 with anomalous gold results over 23.6 ft and anomalous platinum results over 9.6 ft. in drill hole 25013. Local results were 3.05g/t Gold and 2.86 g/t Platinum over 8.0 ft.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2 - Geophysical targets.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3 - 3D Susceptibility Magnetic Inversion.

NOB geophysical consultants used the recently completed (2020) orientation magnetic gradiometer survey, together with the 2017 EM & Mag survey to create 1VD, Mag TMI, and Tilt angle iterations, as well as a regional Magnetic susceptibility inversion (Figure 3). Orix Geoscience used all the geophysical information, and "top of hole" lithologies from historical drillholes, to produce a surface geological and structural interpretation, that was then compared and validated with the interpretation of the consulting geophysicist. Regional wireframes for major lithological boundaries and major fault structures, were created to aid in the evaluation of 4 gold target areas (A, B, C and D) within the Dargavel gold trend (Figure 4). Orix Geoscience will provide project management and drill supervision for this drilling campaign.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 4 - Drillhole targets on 3D modelled geology.

Randy S.C. Singh P.Geo (ON), P.Eng (ON) VP- Exploration & Project Development a "qualified person" as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101 has verified the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Noble.

About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.:

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company which, in addition to its shareholdings in Canada Nickel Company Inc., Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. and MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario, holds approximately 72,000 hectares of mineral rights in the Timmins-Cochrane areas of Northern Ontario known as Project 81. Project 81 hosts diversified drill-ready gold, nickel-cobalt and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration. More detailed information is available on the website at www.noblemineralexploration.com .

