Eskay Mining Encounters Massive Sulfide with Assays up to 5.5 gpt Au and 507 gpt Ag in First Drill Hole at the TV Target; Adds Second Drill

TORONTO, September 22, 2020 - Eskay Mining Corp. ("Eskay" or the "Company") (TSXV:ESK)(OTCQB:ESKYF)(Frankfurt:KN7) (WKN: A0YDPM) is pleased to announce that it has encountered precious metal-bearing volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") mineralization in its first diamond drilling at the TV target on joint venture ground held with Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (80% Eskay/20% Kirkland Lake Gold).

Highlights:

Hole TV20-35 encountered volcanogenic massive sulphide mineralization grading 210.0 gpt Ag and 1.23 gpt Au (4.11 gpt Au eq) over 11.24 m beginning at a down hole depth of 193.94 m (Figure 1; Table below). Notable sub-intervals include 1.16 m grading 182.0 gpt Ag and 5.46 gpt Au (7.99 gpt Au eq) beginning at 195.78 m and 5.48 m grading 324.5 gpt Ag and 0.70 gpt Au (5.21 gpt Au eq) beginning at 199.70 m including 0.99 m grading 507.0 gpt Ag and 1.32 gpt Au (8.36 gpt Au eq) beginning at 201.20 m. (Au eq = Au + Ag/72). Bedding dips moderately eastward at TV and this hole drills westward at a near orthogonal direction to bedding. Therefore, true widths are believed to be close to drill widths in all reported intervals.

Additional drill holes completed by Eskay Mining over the past few weeks have encountered further massive sulphide intercepts. Assays are awaited.

Data from a recent Skytem electromagnetic survey conducted over the area, and overseen by Thomas Weis, geophysicist and director of Eskay Mining, suggest numerous near surface conductive targets are present within a two kilometer long N-S corridor centered on TV and the nearby Jeff target. A much more robust mineralizing system appears present in this area than previously perceived.

Eskay Mining is highly encouraged by early indications from drilling that suggest the presence of a significant precious metal-bearing VMS system at TV and Jeff. A second drill has been mobilized to increase the planned 2020 drill program.

Pathfinder elements including arsenic (163-3150 ppm), mercury (15-60 ppm), antimony (239-1115 ppm), thallium (10-144 ppm) and selenium (4-11 ppm) are all highly anomalous indicating this system is genetically similar to the Eskay Creek deposit approximately 13 km north of the TV target.

This discovery confirms the presence of new Eskay Creek like massive sulphide deposits within the highly propsective Eskay graben, or geologic trough, that extends southward from the Eskay Creek deposit. Approximtely 85% of this belt occurs within Eskay Mining's tenure.

At the TV target, massive sulphide occurs associated with mudstone similar to that which hosts multiple mineralized horizons at Skeena Resources Eskay Creek project. At least two mineralized horizons have been identified at TV to date. Assays from the upper mineralized interval encountered in hole TV20-35 have not yet returned.

No drilling has occurred in the vicinity of the TV and Jeff targets since the mid 1990's, approximately 25 years. Early interpretations of mineralization discovered in this area were not well formulated and lacked a clear sense of appreciation for the VMS nature of the system. Eskay Mining's team, led by Dr. John DeDecker and Dr. Thomas Monecke of the Colorado School of Mines, has extensive experience with VMS systems. Interpretations of data returning from recently completed drill holes and geophysics is providing critical insight into key vectors that are expected to help Eskay Mining hone in on higher grade mineralization within the system.

"We are very encouraged by our early drill holes at the TV target," commented Dr. Quinton Hennigh, director and technical advisor to Eskay Mining. "Our team has done a fantastic job of taking scant historic data dating to nearly 25 years ago and combining that with recent field observations and 2020 Skytem data and developing drill targets that clearly indicate the presence of a significant VMS system in this area. Mineralization is clearly of the Eskay Creek ilk with significant precious metal values and highly elevated pathfinder elements common to Eskay Creek including arsenic, mercury, antimony, thallium and selenium. Now that we have confirmation of a large, stacked, mudstone-hosted system, we plan to aggressively drill this area to see if we can vector in on the high grade core of the system. Two rigs are now on site. We plan to hit this hard the remainder of the current field season, but also be prepared to return here in 2021 to follow up on what looks to be a discovery in the making."

QA/QC, Methodology Statement:

Halved HQ drill core samples are submitted to ALS Geochemistry in North Vancouver, British Columbia for preparation and analysis. ALS is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays. All analytical methods include quality control standards inserted at set frequencies. The entire sample interval is crushed and homogenized, 250 g of the homogenized sample is pulped. All samples were analyzed for gold, silver, mercury, and a suite of 48 major and trace elements. Analysis for gold is by fire assay fusion followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) on 30 g of pulp. Analysis for silver is by fire assay and gravimetric analysis on 30 g of pulp. Mercury is analyzed using the trace Hg Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectroscopy (ICP-MS) method. All other major and trace elements are analyzed by four-acid digestion followed by ICP-MS.

Table of Assays from Hole TV20-35:

Drill Hole ID From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) Au g/t Ag g/t Au Eq g/t TV20-35 193.94 205.18 11.24 1.23 210.0 4.11 Including 193.94 194.31 0.37 1.85 109.0 3.36 And 195.78 196.94 1.16 5.46 182.0 7.99 And 199.70 205.18 5.48 0.70 324.5 5.21 Including 201.2 202.19 0.99 1.32 507.0 8.36

Au equivalent (Au Eq) was calculated using the formula: Au (g/t) + [Ag (g/t)/72]

Coordinates of Drill Hole TV20-35:

Drill Hole ID Location X Location Y Location Z Length Azimuth Dip TV20-35 409515 6265883 775 273 320 -56

Dr. Quinton Hennigh, P. Geo., a director of the Company and its technical adviser, and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

(Figure 1: Massive sulfide drill core from hole TV20-35 drilled at the TV target)

