Silver Tiger Commences Trading on OTCQX Under the Symbol SLVTF

HALIFAX, September 22, 2020 - Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (TSXV:SLVR and OTCQX:SLVTF) ("Silver Tiger" or the "Corporation") announces it has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Silver Tiger Metals Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

The common shares of Silver Tiger now trade on OTCQX under the symbol "SLVTF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Silver Tiger CEO, Glenn Jessome states, "We are very confident that our exploration and development at our El Tigre project will be of great interest to silver investors worldwide. We are very pleased to be trading on the OTCQX which will increase our visibility and accessibility to our current and prospective U.S. and global shareholders."

Silver Tiger also announces that 2,884,612 common share purchase warrants have been recently exercised for aggregate proceeds of $490,384. The Company is funded for its planned exploration programs with current cash of approximately $9 million.

About Silver Tiger Metals Inc.

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. is a silver and gold exploration company operating in Mexico. Silver Tiger is managed by a team of mine finders with extensive experience in exploring and developing large hydrothermal gold projects in Mexico. Silver Tiger is currently focusing on the El Tigre Property located in northern Sonora State and released a maiden resource estimate in September 2017.

About the El Tigre Property

The El Tigre Property lies at the northern end of the Sierra Madre gold belt which hosts many epithermal gold and silver deposits including Dolores, Santa Elena and Chispas at the northern end. In 1896, gold was first discovered on the property in the Gold Hill area and mining started with the Brown Shaft in 1903. The focus soon changed to mining high-grade silver veins in the area with much of the production coming from the El Tigre vein. Underground mining on the El Tigre vein extended 1,450 meters along strike and mined on 14 levels to a depth of 450 meters. By the time the mine closed in 1938, it is reported to have produced a total of 353,000 ounces of gold and 67.4 million ounces of silver from 1.87 million tons (Craig, 2012).

Silver Tiger's district scale El Tigre Property is approximately 35 kilometers long and comprises 28,414 hectares and includes 25 kilometers of the prolific Sierra Madre trend. The El Tigre gold and silver deposit is related to a series of high-grade epithermal veins controlled by a north-south trending structure cutting across the andesitic and rhyolitic tuffs of the Sierra Madre Volcanic Complex within a broad gold and silver mineralized prophylitic alternation zone. The veins dip steeply to the west and are typically 1 meter wide but locally can be up to 5 meters in width. The veins, structures and mineralized zones outcrop on surface and have been traced for 5.3 kilometers along strike. Historical mining and exploration activities focused on a 1.5 kilometer portion of the southern end of the deposits, principally on the El Tigre, Seitz Kelly and Sooy veins. The unexplored Caleigh, Fundadora and Protectora exposed veins continue north for more than 3 kilometers and will be the target of Silver Tiger's exploration.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization, resources and reserves, the ability to convert inferred resources to indicated resources, the ability to complete future drilling programs and infill sampling, the ability to extend resource blocks, the similarity of mineralization at El Tigre to Delores, Santa Elena and Chispas, exploration results, and future plans and objectives of Silver Tiger, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "may", "is expected to", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans", "projection", "could", "vision", "goals", "objective" and "outlook" and other similar words. Although Silver Tiger believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Silver Tiger's expectations include risks and uncertainties related to exploration, development, operations, commodity prices and global financial volatility, risk and uncertainties of operating in a foreign jurisdiction as well as additional risks described from time to time in the filings made by Silver Tiger with securities regulators.

SOURCE: Silver Tiger Metals Inc.

