Operational Update

NEW YORK, September 22, 2020 - Western Magnesium Corp. (TSXV:WMG) (Frankfurt:M1V) (OTC: MLYF) ("Western Magnesium" or the "Company").

Western Magnesium provides an update on the organization of the plant!

These are the foundational steps that Paul Sauve, Sr Vice-President of Operations, and his technical team are taking to construct a well-designed, safe, and flexible plant. Equally important, the plan will ensure all design, construction and build-out will be in accordance with federal and local codes and standards.

To that effect, the following is taking place:

- the technical staff has started to work on the design of the space to comply with city code requirements. - the design towards installation of structural steel is underway; - our mechanical engineering drawings and models are in the final stage of review; - initial facility construction is beginning in preparation for the equipment delivery; - various suppliers and service providers have been granted access to the site to begin their evaluations to ensure a safe & expedient completion of the pilot plant.

Western Magnesium also thanks shareholders that asked us some great clarifying questions about our pilot plant. The commercial pilot plant is a smaller-scale version of the full-scale production system. The plant is going to test and validate our production technology before commercialization and will demonstrate its efficiency and effectiveness in producing magnesium metal. At the same time, Mr. Sauve and his team will look to optimize the process flowsheet to meet production deliverables. With commercialization as the end goal, the pilot plant will exhibit scale up efficiency, technical process validation, eco-friendly efficacy, and production of full magnesium metal.

About Western Magnesium

Western Magnesium's goal is to be a low-cost producer of green, primary magnesium metal, a strategic commodity prized for its strength and light weight. Unlike outdated and costly production processes, Western Magnesium looks to use a continuous silicothermic process to produce magnesium, which significantly reduces labor and energy costs relative to current methods and processes, while being environmentally friendly.

