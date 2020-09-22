Omineca Begins Diamond Drilling at Wingdam

SASKATOON, Sept. 22, 2020 - Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (TSXV: OMM) ("Omineca" or the "Company"), announces that it has commenced its maiden diamond drill program at the Wingdam gold exploration project in the Cariboo Mining District of south-central British Columbia.

Initial drilling is focussed on an area within a one kilometer radius adjacent to and upstream of the single underground crosscut that yielded 173.4 ounces of placer gold. The drill program follows initial exploration consisting of airborne geophysics, rock sampling and soil geochemical analysis conducted by Stephen Kocsis and Axiom Exploration Group's geological team.

Omineca's lode gold exploration program targets several NW striking faults where they intersect NE trending faults identified in the magnetic survey completed in 2018. This structural control pattern is indicative of Riedel style strike-slip deformation known to produce sub-vertical ore shoots at the Osisko Gold Royalties' Cariboo Gold Project located 25 kilometers to the east. The Wingdam and Cariboo Gold projects share similar lithology and structure; two of the main ingredients for mineralization in the gold producing Barkerville Terrane.

Qualified person

Stephen Kocsis, P.Geo, is a qualified person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 and has prepared, read, and approved the technical aspects of this news release.

About Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd.

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. controls its flagship Wingdam Project and the Fraser Canyon Project through its wholly owned subsidiary CVG Mining Ltd. The Wingdam Project is located 45 km east of Quesnel B.C. on the Barkerville highway. The property includes both placer and hard-rock tenures now totaling over 51,000 hectares (510 square kms) surrounding the Lightning Creek valley. Topographic conditions created a thick overburden which preserved a large portion of an underground channel from conventional surface placer mining activity. For 2020, Omineca has plans to re-start a bulk sampling program to recover placer gold trapped underground while also conducting a diamond drill program to explore for multiple potential hard rock sources of the placer gold.

SOURCE Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd.