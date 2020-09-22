Bonterra Resources Inc. Intersects 5.6 g/t Au over 4 metres in the Western Extension of the Barry Deposit

Val-d'Or, September 22, 2020 - Bonterra Resources Inc. (TSXV: BTR) (OTCQX: BONXF) (FSE: 9BR2) ("Bonterra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the initial results of the ongoing drilling campaign on the Barry project. The results include several intersections, including 5.6 g/t Au over 4 metres ("m") in hole MB-20-269, 4.3 g/t Au over 4.2 m and 8.9 g/t Au over 0.5 m in hole MB-20-271, and 6.0 g/t Au over 1.8 m in hole MB-20-275.

The 2020 drilling campaign began on January 6, 2020 and was suspended on March 17, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This campaign resumed on July 23, 2020 with two drills currently in operation, one on a barge on Lac Limpide and the other on dry land near the Barry deposit.

From January 6 to March 17, 2020, 26 drill holes were drilled for a total of 10,662 m. Analyses were pending for several drill holes. Some of the results of those holes were announced in a press release dated April 1, 2020, but were incomplete.

Since July 23, 2020, the Company has drilled 20 additional holes representing a total of 6,400 m. Results from seven holes are complete, some results from eight drill holes are still pending, and drill core samples from five drill holes have yet to be analyzed.

This release presents the results from the drill holes not released prior or with pending results prior to the suspension of drilling related to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the drill holes of the current campaign analyzed to date.

Pascal Hamelin, Interim CEO and VP, Operations commented: "I am very pleased to see these very encouraging results to the west of the Barry deposit this early in the drilling campaign. It bodes well for the rest of the campaign and ultimately for the potential to add mineral resources in the next resource update."

The 20,000 m drilling campaign on the Barry project is designed to:

1) Develop the western and eastern extensions of the Barry deposit on land;

2) Perform infill drilling between intervals greater than 100 m around the deposit, as outlined by the 2019 resource estimate; and

3) Explore a magnetic anomaly under Lac Limpide west and north of the deposit.

The following table shows the significant intersections of the drill holes.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) (Au g/t) Zones Purpose MB-20-257 303.9 307.6 3.7 1.2 Infill Resource 310.8 311.3 0.5 2.1 319.4 320.0 0.6 1.6 364.0 379.8 15.8 3.4 including 364.8 373.6 8.8 5.3 416.2 421.0 4.8 2.1 MB-20-260 199.5 202.9 3.4 1.1 H1 Western Extension 400.3 400.8 0.5 2.3 MB-20-261 339.9 340.5 0.6 1.5 Infill Resource MB-20-262 199.5 200.0 0.5 1.0 Western Extension MB-20-263 21.4 22.3 0.9 1.0 Extension under Lac Limpide 214.2 217.3 3.1 3.3 H2 216.0 217.3 1.3 7.4 MB-20-265 203.9 205.0 1.1 1.9 Western Extension 344.7 347.5 2.8 1.1 MB-20-266 51.0 52.0 1.0 2.1 Infill Resource 61.5 62.3 0.8 4.3 950 70.2 71.3 1.1 2.5 78.2 82.0 3.8 1.2 MB-20-267 155.3 158.1 2.8 1.2 H1 Extension under Lac Limpide MB-20-268 26.2 26.9 0.7 1.3 Infill Resource 39.3 40.7 1.4 1.0 800 78.0 79.5 1.5 2.4 146.6 148.7 2.1 1.7 206.9 208.0 1.1 5.4 1000 MB-20-269 181.1 182.3 1.2 3.5 Western Extension 242.8 246.8 4.0 5.6 H2 including 244.3 245.7 1.4 14.0 382.0 386.3 4.3 2.3 H15 MB-20-270 No significant values Extension under Lac Limpide MB-20-271 161.7 165.9 4.2 4.3 Western Extension 198.2 199.0 0.8 2.8 273.3 274.8 1.5 1.1 367.7 368.2 0.5 8.9 H15 MB-20-272 93.2 95.1 1.9 2.3 H1 Western Extension 114.8 115.3 0.5 1.1 173.6 174.1 0.5 2.2 MB-20-273 86.2 87.7 1.5 4.0 H1 Western Extension 92.4 94.4 2.0 3.3 MB-20-274 59.5 61.7 2.2 1.9 H1 Extension under Lac Limpide 245.4 246.1 0.7 1.1 H15 MB-20-275 75.1 76.1 1.0 1.6 H1 Western Extension 155.5 157.3 1.0 6.0 H2 including 156.5 157.3 0.8 12.8 314.3 315.5 1.2 2.2 H15 MB-20-276 Pending assays MB-20-277 No significant values Extension under Lac Limpide M B-20-278 239.6 241.1 1.5 1.8 Infill Resource 294.7 295.2 0.5 1.0 337.6 338.2 0.6 3.8

Notes:

1) The meterage represents the length of the drilled lengths.

2) True widths are estimated to be greater than 85% of the drill intersection length.

3) The mineralized intervals shown above use a 1.0 g/t Au cut-off grade with not more than 0.5 m of internal dilution.

Eight drill holes (MB-20-260; 262; 265; 269; 271 to 273 and 275) were drilled in the western part of the Barry deposit, in the area of hole MB-20-250 (7.35g/t Au over 8.35 m) to determine the extent of the zones of the deposit to the west of the deposit. The results of these drill holes indicate that the zones extend to the west at least an additional 500 m. These holes have made it possible to verify the continuity of zones H1, H2 and H15.

Five drill holes (MB-20-263; 267; 270; 274 and 277) were drilled on Lac Limpide from an ice drill pad (263; 267 and 270) and on a barge for drill holes 274 and 277. Hole MB-20-270 had to be abandoned following suspension of drilling due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, holes

MB-20-267 and 274 have confirmed the continuity of the H1 zone.

Five holes (MB-20-257; 261; 266; 268 and 278) were drilled for infill purposes between the 2019 inferred resource. Two holes (266 and 268) are located northwest of the 2019 resource and the other three holes (257; 261 and 278) are located to the south of the resource.

Hole MB-20-266 has intercepted zone 950 with a value of 4.31 g/t Au over 0.8 m. Drill hole

MB-20-268 confirmed the continuity of zone 1000 with 5.41 g/t Au over 1.1 m.

The three holes south of the Barry deposit intercepted zones between the H1 and 800 zones in porphyry intrusions and often in basalt shear zones in contact with these intrusions. Significant drill intersections include MB-20-257 with 2.1 g/t Au over 4.8 m and MB-20-278 with 3.8 g/t Au over 0.6 m.





Figure 1



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1528/64369_483181291422781c_001full.jpg



Figure 2



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1528/64369_483181291422781c_002full.jpg

Quality control and reporting protocols

The Barry project's drill core gold analysis is performed at the Bachelor Mine Analysis Laboratory. The Company employs a rigorous QA-QC analysis program that meets industry standards. The analytical results were carried out by fire assay (A.A.) in the mine laboratory. Blanks, duplicates, and certified reference standards are inserted into the sample stream to monitor laboratory performance. The Company's QA-QC analytical verification program requires that at least 10% of samples be audited in an independent laboratory. These verification tests were sent to the ALS laboratory located in Val-d'Or, Quebec. The results of the audits are consistent with those obtained.

Qualified persons

Sabrina Bernard, P.Geo., Chief Geologist of the Company oversees all exploration activities on the Barry Project. Ms. Bernard is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI-43-101"). Marc Ducharme, P.Geo. and Bonterra's Principal Geologist, approved the information contained in this press release. Mr. Ducharme is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

Upcoming Events

Webinar - September 24, 2020 at 11:00 am EST hosted by Adelaide Capital. Registration link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_laVZ3mNXQE6Hy_9uKA9aDA

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Pascal Hamelin, Interim CEO and VP Operations

ir@btrgold.com

2872 Sullivan Road, Suite 2, Val d'Or, Quebec J9P 0B9

819-825-8678 | Website: www.btrgold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" that is based on Bonterra's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, statements with respect to Bonterra's exploration and development plans. The words "will", "anticipated", "plans" or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. This forward-looking information includes namely, information with respect to the planned exploration programs and the potential growth in mineral resources. Exploration results that include drill results on wide spacings may not be indicative of the occurrence of a mineral deposit and such results do not provide assurance that further work will establish sufficient grade, continuity, metallurgical characteristics and economic potential to be classed as a category of mineral resource. The potential quantities and grades of drilling targets are conceptual in nature and, there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the targets being delineated as mineral resources. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Bonterra's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include but are not limited to: uncertainties related exploration and development; the ability to raise sufficient capital to fund exploration and development; changes in economic conditions or financial markets, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological or operational difficulties or inability to obtain permits encountered in connection with exploration activities; and labour relations matters. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect our forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information.

