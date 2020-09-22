Manganese X Energy Corp. Announces Appointment of Jay Richardson as CFO and Appointments to Audit Committee

Montréal, Sept. 22, 2020 - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC2) (TRADEGATE: 9SC2) (OTC Pink: SNCGF) ("Manganese" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Jay Richardson, CA, CPA, a director of the Company, has been appointed as CFO of the Company, effective immediately.

Mr. Richardson CPA, C.A., is a Chartered Accountant with 40 years of experience in financial management. From 1974 to 1989, Mr. Richardson was first employed by, and then a partner of, Clarkson Gordon and its international affiliate, Arthur Young (both now E&Y), in Toronto, London, Vancouver, and Singapore. From 1989 to 1993, Mr. Richardson was a partner of KPMG in London and was responsible for establishing their Corporate Recovery practice in Europe. Since 1993, Mr. Richardson has been practicing as a "company doctor", assisting distressed corporations both public and private, and has been a partner of James A. Richardson & Partner, Company Doctors. From 1999 to 2003, Mr. Richardson served as a director of Plaintree Systems, Inc., a TSX-listed internet technology company, and, as Interim Chief Executive Officer in 1999 oversaw successful reorganization leading to re-financing of the company. Mr. Richardson is currently a director and officer of EnerSpar Corp. a TSX-V listed exploration and development company in the "new energy" area of potassic feldspar,. Mr. Richardson served as Interim CFO of Hollinger Inc. following its CFO's sudden disability in June 2004 and subsequently for many years as a Director of the Argus Corporation and its Chair. Mr. Richardson received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Toronto in 1967 and is a Fellow of the Insolvency Practitioners Association of the United Kingdom (retired).

The Company also announces that Jacques Arsenault has resigned as CFO of the Company. Manganese thanks Mr. Arsenault for his valuable contributions to the Company and wishes him well in future endeavours.

The Company further announces that Jay Richardson and Roger Dahn have resigned from the Company's Audit Committee. Dr. Luisa Moreno and Anthony Viele, both independent directors of the Company, have been appointed to the Audit Committee. The Audit Committee now consists of Martin Kepman, Dr. Luisa Moreno and Anthony Viele.

About Manganese X Energy

The Company's mission is to acquire and advance high potential manganese mining prospects located in North America with the intent of supplying value added materials to the lithium ion battery and other alternative energy industries. In addition, Manganese X Energy is striving to achieve new methodologies emanating from technologies for environmentally geographically ethical and friendly green/zero emissions, while processing manganese at a lower competitive cost.

For more information, visit the website at www.manganesexenergycorp.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Martin Kepman

CEO and Director

martin@kepman.com

1-514-802-1814

