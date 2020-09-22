Canadian Silver Hunter Receives TSX Approval for Lost Dog Acquisition

Toronto, September 22, 2020 - Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. (NEX: AGH.H) ("Canadian Silver Hunter" or the Company") is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a non-binding letter of intent dated May 20, 2020 between Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. (the "Company") and Timothy Towers, whereby the Company is to acquire a 100% interest in the Lost Dog Property located in Denton Township, Northern Ontario (see press release of May 21, 2020).

The company looks forward to now implementing their planned work programs on the Lost Dog, Keeley-Frontier and Lac Lachance properties, and will be making additional announcements in the coming days.

Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on gold and silver exploration on their three properties; the Silver Centre-Keeley Frontier property, located near Cobalt in Northern Ontario; the Lost Dog property, located near Timmins, in Northern Ontario and; the Lac Lachance property, located near Lebel-sur-Quevillon in Northern Quebec. For further details about the Company's projects and plans please visit the Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. website at www.canadiansilverhunter.ca

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. We seek safe Harbor.

For more information please contact:

Jeffrey Hunter

President & CEO

(416) 707-4230

jhunter@cshi.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/64378