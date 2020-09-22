QMC Plans Work Program for Its Gold-Copper-Zinc Project

Vancouver, September 22, 2020 - QMC Quantum Minerals Corp., (TSXV: QMC) (FSE: 3LQ) (OTC Pink: QMCQF) ("QMC" or "the Company") is pleased to announce an update on its Rocky Lake and Rocky-Namew volcanic massive sulphide ("VMS") properties.

Highlights

World-Class Flin Flon-Snow Lake region home to 11 mines, including Hudbay Minerals Inc.'s ("HBM") Lalor Mine and 31 VMS deposits.

41 identified gold-copper-zinc targets;

Drilling confirmed a 1,000 metre long target with visible chalcopyrite in drill core;

Easily accessible to excellent infrastructure;

The Company has initiated planning of the proposed 2021 work program on its 100% owned VMS properties located in the mineral-rich Flin Flon-Snow Lake Area of Central Manitoba. These properties, the Rocky Lake and the Rocky-Namew, are known collectively as the Namew Lake District Project.

To date, QMC has completed a significant amount of work on the project, including Geotech's Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic ("VTEM") system survey which outlined 41 targets. Detailed re-interpretation of the VTEM data by Maxwell Modelling on the main Rocky Lake massive sulphide target showed the presence of a deep-seated conductor (target). This conductor is at least 1,000 metres long and at a depth of 200 metres.

Four drill holes tested the conductor with two drill holes confirming the top of the conductor, intersecting massive sulphide mineralization at a vertical depth of 193 metres. The drill holes confirmed the presence of massive sulphide mineralization with visible chalcopyrite. Based on the results, it is reasonable to assume that there could be potential for a deposit scale mineralization. A NI 43-101 technical report entitled Rocky Lake Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) Project and dated March 20, 2013, can be found under QMC's profile on SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

The project is located immediately west of Provincial Highway 10, 65km northwest of the town of The Pas and 40km south of the mining center and former smelter at Flin Flon. The property is accessible year-round by 4-wheel drive and by all-terrain vehicles, and the Hudson's Bay rail line is east of the property. Important infrastructure including access, goods, services and supplies are readily available.

Hudson Bay Mining and Smelting/Outokumpu Oy's former Namew Lake Nickel-Copper Mine is located 11 km northwest of the Namew Lake District Project. Prior to its closure, this mine produced 2.57 million tonnes grading 0.63% Cu and 1.79% Ni, and 0.1 g/t Au, 4.1 g/t Ag, 0.5 g/t Pd, and 0.6 g/t Pt.

The Flin Flon-Snow Lake region has been an extremely productive mining camp, having produced numerous VMS deposits since the initial copper production began at the Mandy Mine in 1916. The Flin Flon Greenstone Belt hosts 11 mines and 31 developed VMS deposits, many of which host exceptionally high gold (Au) content. Included within these deposits are the Flin Flon Mine (62.5Mt @ 2.7g Au/t) and the Lalor Mine (9.9Mt @ 5.7 g Au/t in the Au zone).

HBM's Lalor mine is located east of Flin Flon, in the Snow Lake area of Manitoba and north east of the Rocky Namew Project reported reserves of 19.4Mt grading 3.15% zinc, 4.22g/t gold, 0.85% copper and 27.55g/t silver (reference: HBM news release of March 30, 2020).

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Bruce E. Goad, P. Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About the Company

QMC is a British Columbia based company engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and development of resource properties. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious, base, rare metal resource properties of merit. The Company's properties include the Irgon Lithium Mine Project and two VMS properties, the Rocky Lake and Rocky-Namew, known collectively as the Namew Lake District Project. Currently, all of the company's properties are located in Manitoba.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp.

"Balraj Mann"



Balraj Mann

President and Chief Executive Officer

604-601-2018

To keep up with the current info on QMC Quantum Minerals Corp., be sure to join our Telegram chat room: http://t.me/quantummineralscorp.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/64379