Sirios intersects 10.3 g/t Au over 2.9 m on the Aquilon gold property, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec, Canada

MONTREAL, Sept. 22, 2020 - Management of Sirios Resources Inc. (TSX-V: SOI) is pleased to announce assay results from the seven drill holes completed last July on the Aquilon gold property at Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec. More than thirty high-grade surface gold showings occur on this property, including some with spectacular gold grades (ref.: 12/02/2014; 01/01/2011; 06/26/2008 Press Releases). Numerous shallow drill holes were completed on the property over the years (205 holes totaling 12,247 m), with the majority of this work concentrated on four of the showings when the project was managed by its partners. Sirios reacquired full ownership of Aquilon in 2016, at which point they initiated and continue to revise the exploration strategy on this property, which is ranked internally as having an excellent discovery potential.



Moman / Fleur de lys Area

Drill hole #108 intersected 4.65 g/t Au over 6.9 m, including 10.3 g/t Au over 2.9 m, extending the Moman showing for more than 175 m laterally to the area of the Fleur de lys showing. This drill hole allows for the first time to spatially connect these two showings, each composed of a main high-grade gold vein and gold halos encompassing others veins and veinlets. An intercept of 4.36 g/t Au over 1.2 m in hole #105, is related to a zone located approximately 15 meters above the Moman vein.

Lingo Area

The Lingo-3 West Vein with visible gold was intersected at depth by drill hole #106, which assayed 1.43 g/t Au over 1 m. This extends the vein by 60 m, for a total length of approximately 300 metres down plunge from surface along the mineralization axis.

Other exploration targets

In addition to lode-type mineralization (quartz veins) intersected in the Moman/Fleur de lys and Lingo showing areas, gold mineralization was also associated with semi-massive to disseminated sulphides, similar to the surface SLD showing, and observed in drill hole #109. The drill hole intersected an interval of disseminated sulphides which assayed 4.63 g/t Au over 1 m, as well as another anomalous zone of 0.16 g/t Au over 21.4 m hosted in a tonalite containing less than 5% of disseminated sulphides (pyrite, pyrrhotite).

The compilation of historical data, with results of the new drill holes, shows that the vein-type gold mineralization is persistent along a 30-degree dip to the north-northeast with frequent occurrence of visible gold. Drill hole #108 defines a significant lateral extension of the Moman showing outside of the high-grade shoot (cylindrical shape) that had previously been followed for over 100 metres along its plunge trend.

"We are very encouraged by these results, with only a few drill holes we were able to, for the first time on Aquilon, connect two high-grade gold showings laterally over a significant distance of more than 175 m. The results more than warrant further exploration efforts on this property, including additional drill holes to confirm both the lateral and depth continuity of these showings. Furthermore, the presence of gold mineralization associated with disseminated sulphides, close to a gold-rich hydrothermal system, demonstrates the additional potential to discover a deposit associated with sulphides bearing volcano-plutonic rocks." states Dominique Doucet, founder and President of Sirios.

Next steps

The results of this drilling campaign have improved our understanding of the gold mineralization model. Compilation work continues with reinterpretation of the historical data, supplemented by the new drilling results, in order to generate new exploration targets. In addition, 643 soil samples (humus) collected this summer in the central area of the property are currently being assayed. The results of this survey could develop new targets.

Finally, the seven drill holes of this campaign, totaling 1,414 metres, was the first phase of a larger 10,000-metre program that could be completed in the future.

AQUILON – 2020 SIGNIFICANT DIAMOND DRILLING RESULTS

Drill Hole # AQ20- Area From To Length (m)* Grade

(g/t Au) Interpretation 105 Moman 115.0 120.0 5.0 1.19 Zone above the Moman vein incl. 115.8 117.0 1.2 4.36 224.8 227.2 2.4 1.21 Zone below the Moman vein 106 Lingo 77.4 81.4 4.0 0.86 Extension of the Lingo-2 vein 125.0 126.0 1.0 **1.43 Extension of the Lingo-3 West vein 108 Fleur-de-lys 82.5 89.4 6.9 4.65 Extension of the Moman zone to Fleur de lys incl. 86.5 89.4 2.9 **10.30 109 SLD 31.3 32.3 1.0 4.63 Gold mineralization in disseminated sulphides 78.5 99.9 21.4 0.16 Anomalous gold zone associated with disseminated sulphides

* Length of the drill hole, true width not determined

** Visible gold observed. Drill holes #107, 110 et 111 did not yield significant results. A table of collar coordinates is available at the following link: www.sirios.com/aquilon-bd-coordinates-drilled-20200922

Assay quality control

All drill core was logged and split in half by Sirios personnel on the Aquilon property. One half of the drill core was then sent to a certified commercial laboratory in the Rouyn-Noranda region for assaying and other half kept for future reference. A strict QA/QC program is in place by integrating blanks and certified reference standards to the core sample sequence. The samples were assayed for gold by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish by Actlabs. Samples assaying greater than 2 g/t Au, as well as drill core samples with visible gold, were assayed by fire assay with metallic sieve on a 1 kg sample.

About Aquilon

The Aquilon property, 100% owned by Sirios, contains 140 claims covering close to 70 km2. It is located approximately 490km east of Radisson and is easily accessible year-round by road, via the Trans- Ta?ga highway crossing the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region. Diamond drilling on the property is optimal during winter months due to the swampy areas. More information on the property is available at the following link: https://sirios.com/en/aquilon/.

About Sirios

Pioneer in the discovery of significant gold deposits in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada. Sirios focuses mainly on its Cheechoo gold discovery while actively exploring the auriferous potential of its other properties.

Roger Moar, P.Geo., and Dominique Doucet, P. Eng., Qualified Persons pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, prepared and verified the technical information of this press release, as well as reviewed the final text.

