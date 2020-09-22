MinKap Announces Closing of Private Placement

Toronto, September 22, 2020 - MinKap Resources Inc. (TSXV: KAP) (the "Company" or "MinKap"), is pleased to announce that further to its news release of September 15, 2020, the Company has completed the previously announced non-brokered private placement through the issuance of an aggregate of 9,999,998 ("Units") of the Company at a price of $0.075 per Unit for gross proceeds of $749,999.85 (the "Offering").

Each Unit consists of one common share (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.15 for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the closing date of the Offering.

The net proceeds of the offering will be used for the exploration and development of the Breccia Gold property and the contiguous Lightning Tree property (collectively referred to as, the "Breccia Gold Property"), located in Lemhi County, Idaho, USA, as well as for general working capital purposes.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day. The Offering remains subject to final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V"). The Offering remains subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, including the final approval of the TSX-V.

In connection with the Offering, certain eligible persons (the "Finders") were paid a cash commission equal to 8% of the gross proceeds raised from subscribers introduced to the Company by such Finders.

The Breccia Gold Property

The Company has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Breccia Gold Property (as previously announced in the Company's press releases of September 15, 2020 and July 6, 2020, which are available under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR), which is accessible by paved highway and a network of well-maintained gravel roads, situated approximately 40 kilometres southwest of Salmon, Idaho. The Breccia Gold Property is host to the historic Gahsmith gold mine, which is central to a significant low-sulphidation epithermal gold system. The Breccia Gold Property consists of 80 claims covering approximately 1,650 acres within the Blackbird Mining District, and contiguous to the south and southwest of the historic Musgrove Creek Gold Mine.

Forward-Looking Information

