Discovery Harbour Expands Caldera, Nevada Property

Vancouver, September 22, 2020 - Discovery Harbour Resources Corp. (TSXV: DHR) (OTC Pink: DCHRF) (FSE: 4GW) (the "Company" or "Discovery Harbour") is pleased to announce that it has staked additional mineral claims at its Caldera gold project, which lies in a fertile gold region at the intersection of the Walker Lane and Northumberland Gold Belts northwest of Tonopah, Nevada.

Based on the results of the soil sampling program (see news release January 21, 2020) Discovery Harbour has further expanded its Caldera gold project by four mineral claims. The claims were added to cover prospective areas defined by anomalous gold and pathfinder element (arsenic, antimony and mercury) anomalies outlined in the soil sampling program. The new claims are contiguous to the south of the Faustus mineralized area where historic drilling intercepts returned 4.45 g/t gold over 7.6m and 7.36 g/t gold over 6.1m. Three gold targets have been previously identified, including two sites (D and E) being permitted for the upcoming drill program. These new claims cover the southeastern inferred trend of the northwesterly-southeast structural direction that the Company believes is a key feature controlling the gold mineralization. The Caldera property covers over 30 square kilometres, now comprised of 264 mineral claims.

Mark Fields, the Company's President and CEO, states, "Since acquiring the Caldera gold project in 2016 Discovery Harbour has expanded the property three times. Each phase of work we undertake at Caldera increases our understanding of the structural and alteration patterns related to the significant gold mineralization encountered and boosts our confidence in the bonanza grade potential of this project."

The Company is in the drill permitting process and anticipates that it will begin its drill program this fall on the first 10 of 33 targets at Caldera (see news release August 31, 2020 for a description of the drill targets).



NEW CALDERA CLAIMS



Discovery Harbour's 100%-optioned Caldera property was generated by Don Merrick and John Zimmerman of Genesis Gold Corporation, a private Utah company specializing in gold exploration in the Western United States (www.genesisgoldcorp.com), the foundation of which are the claims first staked by Zsolt Rosta.

Mark Fields, P.Geo., is the Qualified Person for Discovery Harbour as defined in NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

