Consolidated Woodjam Copper Increases Private Placement

Vancouver, September 22, 2020 - Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp. ("Woodjam Copper") (TSXV: WCC) announces that, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, the Company intends to increase the proposed non-brokered private placement previously announced on September 3, 2020 from $1.000,000 to $1,5000,000 as follows:

(a) up to $900,000 by way of a unit private placement at a price of $0.10 per unit, with each unit to consist of one common share and one-half share purchase warrant, with each full warrant to entitle the holder to purchase an additional common share at a price of $0.15 for a period of 1 year from closing; and

(b) up to $600,000 by way of a flow-through share private placement at a price of $0.12 per flow-through share.

The private placements are not subject to any minimum subscriptions, and certain insiders of the Company have agreed to participate, with full particulars of such participation to be included in the news release announcing the closing of these private placements. A finder's fee, including warrants, will be paid to certain participating brokerage firms. The proceeds will be used by Woodjam Copper to finance an exploration program at its 100% owned Woodjam project and for general working capital.

The securities issued pursuant to these private placements will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance.

On behalf of the board of directors of Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp.;

David M Douglas

David M Douglas, CPA, CA

Chief Financial Officer and Director

Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp.

Contact: (604) 681-7913

Toll Free: 888-656-6611

info@eastfieldgroup.com

About Woodjam Copper

Woodjam Copper trades on the TSX-V exchange and, based on its acquisition agreement with Gold Fields, owns a 100% interest in the Woodjam North and Woodjam South projects in British Columbia. Visit the Company's website at: http://www.woodjamcopper.com

