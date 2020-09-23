2020 Annual General Meeting Information

BRISBANE, Sept. 23, 2020 - Orocobre Ltd. (ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL) (Orocobre or the Company), advises that its 2020 Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held at 10.30am AEST on Friday 13 November 2020. In the interests of safety for shareholders, employees and the broader community during the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 AGM will be held virtually, rather than at a physical location.
Shareholders will be provided with information on how to participate in the AGM when the Notice of Meeting is released in October 2020. The Notice of Meeting will also be available on the ASX Company Announcements Platform and Orocobre’s website at: https://www.orocobre.com.
The closing time for receipt of director nominations for any candidates other than those recommended by the Board is 5.00pm AEST, Thursday 1 October 2020.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!