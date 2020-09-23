Steppe Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Ulaanbaatar, September 22, 2020 - Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) ("Steppe Gold" or "the Company") is pleased to report the results of its 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on September 22, 2020 in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

Election of Directors

Detailed results from the election of directors are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Batjargal Zamba 22,465,025 81.83% 4,986,875 18.17% Batkhuu Budnyam 22,474,025 81.87% 4,977,875 18.13% Jargalan Sereenen 22,474,025 81.87% 4,977,875 18.13% Patrick Michaels 27,434,225 99.94% 17,675 0.06% Bataa Tumur-Ochir 22,474,025 81.87% 4,977,875 18.13% Aneel Waraich 21,414,125 78.00% 6,037,775 22.00% Matthew Wood 21,409,825 77.99% 6,042,075 22.01% Steve Haggarty 22,474,025 81.87% 4,977,875 18.13%

Appointment of Auditors

MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were reappointed to serve as the independent auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.

Steppe Gold Ltd.

Steppe Gold is Mongolia's premier precious metals company.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

The above contains forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include: changes in world commodity markets, equity markets, costs and supply of materials relevant to the mining industry, change in government and changes to regulations affecting the mining industry. Forward-looking statements in this release include, among other things, statements regarding the trading of the Common Shares and business, economic, and political conditions in Mongolia. Although we believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, results may vary, and we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. We disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

