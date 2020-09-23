Sanatana Forms Advisory Board

Vancouver, September 23, 2020 - Sanatana Resources Inc. (TSXV: STA) ("Sanatana" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Jonathan Hill as the inaugural member of its advisory board.

Peter Miles, Sanatana's CEO commented "Mr. Hill will be invaluable to our current technical team and board as we move forward to explore our Gold Rush and Tirua projects and as we consider other projects."

Mr. Hill is a successful geologist and accomplished mining industry professional with over 30 years of global exploration, mining operational and project development experience. He has served in senior exploration and operational roles with major mining companies Anglo American Corporation and AngloGold Ashanti Ltd and has been directly involved with the discovery and development of several world class greenfields and brownfields projects in Africa and the Americas. Mr. Hill is the founder and president of Exploration Outcomes Ltd., a geological exploration advisory firm headquartered in Brazil, is a director of Royal Road Minerals and Stratabound Minerals Corp., and is a senior advisor to the management committee of Jaguar Mining Inc.

Mr. Hill's experience in mining and exploration geology, project development and management, and his broad range of contacts in the mining industry has resulted in a unique skill set and an in-depth appreciation and understanding of the global mining business. Mr. Hill holds a BSc (Hons) Economic Geology and a BAppSc in Applied Geology. He is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.

Sanatana plans to expand its advisory board in due course with members who add specific technical and operational expertise.

