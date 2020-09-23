Menü Artikel
Buffalo Coal Corp. Granting of a Mining Right (MR)

16:26 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Toronto, September 23, 2020 - Buffalo Coal Corp. (TSXV: BUF)

Buffalo Coal is a South African based company with mining operations based in Dundee, KwaZulu-Natal.

Buffalo Coal is pleased to announce that on 22 September, 2020, its 70% owned subsidiary, Zinoju Coal (Pty) Ltd. ("Zinoju"), was granted a 30-year mining right (KZN30/5/1/2/2/10083MR) by the Department of Mineral Resource and Energy, covering an area of 1,728.0124 hectares, to mine coal primarily from the Aviemore North Adit reserves located in Dundee.

About Buffalo Coal

Buffalo Coal is a coal producer in southern Africa. It holds a majority interest in two coal mines through its 100% interest in Buffalo Coal Dundee, a South African company which has a 70% interest in Zinoju. Zinoju holds a 100% interest in the Aviemore anthracite mine and the Magdalena bituminous mine in South Africa. The Company has two processing plants, one of which is located on the Magdalena property. The Magdalena mine and plant have been placed on care and maintenance following the suspension of the Magdalena underground mining activities in 2018. Buffalo Coal Dundee's head office is located in the town of Dundee and is known as the Coalfields site. The second processing plant is located at the Coalfields site, as is the Company's rail siding. Buffalo Coal has an experienced coal-focused management team.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Ms Emma Oosthuizen
Chief Executive Officer
Email: Emma.Oosthuizen@buffalocoal.co.za

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/64474


