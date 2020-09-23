E3 Metals Hosts Alberta's Minister of Energy, Outlining Plans to Capitalize on Alberta's Mineral Potential

CALGARY, AB, Sept, 23, 2020 /CNW/ - E3 Metals Corp. (TSXV: ETMC) (FSE: OU7A) (OTC: EEMMF) (the "Company" or "E3 Metals"), an emerging lithium developer and leading lithium extraction technology innovator, today announced it hosted the Energy Minister, Sonya Savage, from the Government of Alberta at the Company's offices in Calgary. During this visit, the government announced it has assembled a five-member panel of experts from the metals and mining industry whose strategic advice will help government unlock the province's vast mineral potential, including lithium. The panel will support the province in its efforts to diversify its economy and become a world leader in mineral resource production.

"We are very happy to host the Minister of Energy at our offices today. This announcement solidifies the province's commitment for the development of critical minerals. E3 Metals is on the forefront of lithium development in Alberta, a critical mineral that can be produced on the backbone of the oil industry. Alberta has a skilled energy labour force already in place that is well positioned to support an emerging minerals sector. As E3 Metals works to commercialize lithium production in Alberta, we are excited to participate in this broader effort to position Alberta as an international player in a world increasingly focused on battery materials." Commented Chris Doornbos, President and Chief Executive Officer of E3 Metals.

"A successful post-pandemic recovery requires a strong and diversified economy. Guided by the experience of our advisory council, we are designing a new mineral strategy that will place Alberta at the cutting edge of critical mineral exploration and development. Doing so will encourage investment and create jobs for Albertans, supporting our long-term economic recovery."

Today's announcement by the province complements the Canada–U.S. Joint Action Plan on Critical Minerals Collaboration, which focuses on securing and developing critical mineral supply chains. Lithium, graphite, cobalt and rare earth elements, all of which play an important role in the production of lithium-ion batteries and the energy storage sector, are listed as critical minerals. To date, many other developed economies have put in place a critical minerals strategy including the European Union, Japan, Korea and Australia.

E3 Metals continues to develop its 6.7 million tonne of lithium carbonate equivalent inferred mineral resource1 in south-central Alberta, alongside the advancement of its direct lithium extraction (DLE) technology with strategic development partner Livent Corporation.

E3 Metals is a lithium development company with 6.7 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) inferred mineral resources1 in Alberta. E3 Metals is currently advancing its proprietary direct lithium extraction (DLE) process in partnership with Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM), a global leader in lithium production, under a joint development agreement. Through the successful scale up its DLE process towards commercialization, E3 Metals' goal is to produce high purity, battery grade, lithium products. With a significant lithium resource and innovative technology solutions, E3 Metals has the potential to deliver lithium to market from one of the best jurisdictions in the world. E3 Metals also continues to work with partners at the University of Alberta and at GreenCentre Canada. For more information about E3 Metals, visit http://www.e3metalscorp.com.

