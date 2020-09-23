Gold79 Announces Director Appointment and Stock Option Grant

Ottawa, September 23, 2020 - Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSXV: AUU) ("Gold79" or the "Company") is pleased to announce changes to its board of directors with the appointment of Mr. Derek Macpherson as an independent director effective September 23, 2020. In order to create a vacancy on the board of directors for this appointment, Mr. Robert Johansing has stepped down as a director but remains a member of management in his role as Vice-President of Exploration.

Mr. Macpherson brings technical and capital markets experience to our team. He has a Bachelor of Engineering and Management in Materials Science (Metallurgy) from McMaster University and a Master of Business Administration from the Schulich School of Business. He is currently Vice President, Mining Analyst at Red Cloud Securities Inc. Prior to completing his MBA, he worked for six years as a metallurgist. For the last 10 years, he has worked in capital markets, primarily in mining equity research and for the most part covering junior mining companies. For the last five years, his primary role at Red Cloud has been building the mining research practice; however, during the early days of Red Cloud, while helping to build the business he gained experience in banking, sales, and marketing.

Mr. Gary Thompson, Executive Chairman and CEO stated, "I am pleased to welcome Derek to the Gold79 board of directors. I am confident that his capital markets experience in the junior mining sector positions him well to contribute significantly to the Gold79 board as we continue to position the Company for growth and execute our high-priority exploration programs focused on precious metal prospects in the Southwestern USA."

Additionally, the Company announces that its board of directors has approved a grant of options for 500,000 common shares to Mr. Macpherson in his role as director of the Company pursuant to the Company's 2020 Stock Option Plan. These stock options have an exercise price of $0.11 per share and expire on September 24, 2030. These stock options vest immediately. This stock option grant is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

For further information regarding this press release contact: Gary Thompson, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at (403) 870-1166 or by email at GT@gold79mines.com Gold79's website is located at www.gold79mines.com.

