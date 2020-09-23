Aquila Resources Announces Election of Directors

Aquila Resources Inc. (TSX: AQA, OTCQB: AQARF) (“Aquila” or the “Company”) announces that the six nominees listed in the management information circular for its 2020 annual meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held earlier today were elected as directors of Aquila. 261,958,642 shares were represented at the Meeting, representing 77.375% of Aquila’s issued and outstanding common shares. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Edward J. Munden 209,017,882 99.324 1,421,747 0.676 Barry Hildred 208,984,082 99.308 1,455,547 0.692 Andrew W. Dunn 209,000,482 99.316 1,439,147 0.684 Ian Pritchard 209,014,882 99.323 1,424,747 0.677 Paul Johnson 208,970,082 99.302 1,469,547 0.698 Pamela Saxton 209,066,782 99.348 1,372,847 0.652

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Aquila Thanks Kevin Drover, Jacques Perron and Joseph de la Plante for Their Service

“Due to other commitments, Kevin, Jacques and Joseph did not stand for re-election this year. On behalf of the Board of Directors of Aquila, I would like to express sincere appreciation to each of them for their many contributions to the Company,” said Edward Munden, Chair of the Board of Directors. “We wish them well in all of their personal and professional endeavours.”

Paul Johnson Joins the Board of Directors

The Company is also pleased to announce the election of Paul Johnson to its Board of Directors. Mr. Johnson is a mining engineer with close to 40 years of experience in the mining industry. He joined Osisko Gold Royalties in August 2017 as Open Pit Project Evaluation Manager until his retirement in January 2020. Before joining Osisko, Paul worked for Hewitt Equipment, Mining Division as Senior Manager Strategic Development. He also worked for BlackRock Metals on their Iron Ore/Vanadium project as VP Mine Development. He joined the Osisko Mining Corporation team as Manager Mining and General Manager of Technical Services. Paul was part of the initial development team for their Canadian Malartic project. Previously, he occupied the Mine Engineering Manager position for Iamgold following the acquisition of Cambior where he held several positions for sixteen years all related to Open Pit mine operation. He actively participated in the development of Rosebel Gold Mines as Mine Manager from feasibility study to construction and operation. Paul began his career in the Quebec North shore area working for Quebec Cartier Mining and Quebec Iron and Titanium. He holds a Bachelor of Mining Engineering from Laval University, Quebec.

Mr. Munden added, “We are delighted to welcome an individual with Paul’s technical experience and capabilities to our Board. We look forward to benefiting from Paul’s insights as we advance Back Forty and our projects in Wisconsin through their next phase of development.”

About Aquila

Aquila Resources Inc. (TSX: AQA, OTCQB: AQARF) is a development-stage company focused on high grade and gold-rich projects in the Upper Midwest, USA. Aquila’s experienced management team is focused on advancing pre-construction activities for its 100%?owned gold and zinc-rich Back Forty Project in Michigan.

Aquila’s flagship Back Forty Project is an open pit volcanogenic massive sulfide deposit with underground potential located along the mineral-rich Penokean Volcanic Belt in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Back Forty contains approximately 1.1 million ounces of gold and 1.2 billion pounds of zinc in the Measured & Indicated Mineral Resource classifications, with additional upside potential.

Aquila has two other exploration projects: Reef Gold Project located in Marathon County, Wisconsin and the Bend Project located in Taylor County, Wisconsin. Reef is a gold-copper property and Bend is a volcanogenic massive sulfide occurrence containing copper and gold. Additional disclosure of Aquila’s financial statements, technical reports, material change reports, news releases and other information can be obtained at www.aquilaresources.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

