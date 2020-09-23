X-Terra Announces Results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, Sept. 23, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - X-Terra Resources Inc. (TSXV: XTT) (FRANKFURT: XTR) is pleased to announce the results of its annual meeting of shareholders held on September 21, 2020 in Rouyn-Noranda, Québec. At the meeting, shareholders elected Michael Ferreira, Sylvain Champagne, Jean-François Madore, Sébastien Bellefleur, Michael Byron and Kim Oishi as members of the Board of Directors of X-Terra. The shareholders also re-appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditors of X–Terra, and shareholders adopted a resolution ratifying and confirming amendments made to X-Terra Resources' Stock Option Plan, as required by the TSX Venture Exchange.

X-Terra also announces that following the shareholders' meeting, the Board of Directors appointed Michael Ferreira as chairman of the Board of Directors, President and Chief Executive Officer of X-Terra and Sylvain Champagne as Secretary and Chief Financial Officer.

About X-Terra Resources Inc.

X-Terra is a resource company focused on acquiring and exploring precious metals properties in Canada.

