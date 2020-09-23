Advance Gold Grants Stock Options

Kamloops, September 23, 2020 - Advance Gold Corp. (TSXV: AAX) has granted stock options to its directors, key employees and consultants entitling them to purchase, in total, up to 2,000,000 shares over a five-year term expiring September 23, 2025 at an exercise price of $0.12 per share. Pursuant to the company's stock option plan, it will be a term of each stock option agreement that a mandatory hold period will be imposed upon the sale or disposition of any shares acquired for four months from the date of the grant of the stock options.

For further information, please contact:

Allan Barry Laboucan,

President and CEO

Phone: (604) 505-4753

Email: allan@advancegold.ca

www.advancegold.ca

