Vox Royalty Corp. Announces Investor Awareness Initiatives

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2020 - Vox Royalty Corp. (TSXV: VOX) ("Vox" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that during the month of September, management presented at the Eight Capital 2020 Virtual Precious Metals Symposium and the 2020 Beaver Creek Precious Metals Summit. In the upcoming months, Vox management will be participating in the following virtual and in-person conferences:

European Investor Webinar and Non-Deal Roadshow – September 28 th to October 2 nd ;

to October 2 ; 121 Mining Investment Online Conference, APAC – October 7 th to 9 th ;

to 9 ; Diggers and Dealers Australia Mining Forum (in-person) – October 12 th to 14 th ;

to 14 ; 121 Mining Investment Online Conference, Americas – October 28 th to 30 th ; and

to 30 ; and 121 Mining Investment Online Conference, EMEA – November 18th to 20th.

Vox is also pleased to announce a new partnership with Proactive Investors North America Inc. ("Proactive"). Proactive will provide comprehensive coverage of developments at Vox in order to enhance the Company's visibility within the global investment community. In exchange for Proactive's services, the Company has agreed to pay C$16,000 on a quarterly basis out of its cash on hand over the eighteen-month term of the partnership. Proactive will not receive any shares or options as compensation for the arrangement and does not hold any interest, directly or indirectly, in Vox or its securities.

"We are excited about the opportunity to introduce investors around the world to Vox. As the fastest growing royalty company in the industry, we will continue to look for opportunities to expand our investor reach and liquidity," commented Kyle Floyd, its Chief Executive Officer. "The Company is in the early stages of its investor awareness efforts. We expect to continue to see positive development both in our underlying royalty growth and capital markets awareness and liquidity."

About Vox

Vox is a growth precious metals royalty and streaming company with a portfolio of over 40 royalties and streams spanning eight jurisdictions. The Company was established in 2014 and has since built unique intellectual property, a technically focused transactional team and a global sourcing network which has allowed Vox to become the fastest growing company in the royalty sector. Since the beginning of 2019, Vox has announced over 15 separate transactions to acquire over 35 royalties.

About Proactive

Proactive is a multimedia news organization, investor portal and events management company with offices in London, New York, Toronto, Vancouver, Sydney and Perth. Proactive operates financial websites providing breaking news and commentary on listed companies. Proactive's Vancouver office is located at 1055 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC, V6E 3P3.

Further information on Vox can be found at www.voxroyalty.com.

