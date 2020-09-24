Resolution Minerals Ltd: Boundary Prospect Results at Pogo Trend - 64North Project

Adelaide, Australia - Resolution Minerals Ltd. (ASX:RML) is pleased to announce results from the Boundary Prospect CSAMT ground-based geophysical survey. The survey was undertaken as part of a larger regional field campaign in the summer season, to define high priority drill ready targets from 30 regional prospects. Field teams were deployed by helicopter to the highest ranked regional prospects.Exploration Summary- CSAMT geophysics survey over historic high-grade gold drill intersections, up to 35g/t Au, identifies coincident anomaly and potential extensions at the Boundary Prospect, East Pogo Block.- Boundary Prospect is located on Pogo Trend between Northern Star's Pogo Gold Mine and recent discovery by Tectonic Metals at the Tibbs Project (Figure 2*).- A new larger second target of 2.2km x 1.5km in size was also identified by the CSAMT survey 900m to the south-west of historic drilling.- Surface rock chip sampling over this new target has identified sulphide bearing quartz boulders - assay results expected in late October.- Drilling targets for the 2021 summer season will be prioritised after assay results are received.Managing Director, Duncan Chessell commented, "Identification of new drill targets and extensions of historic prospects using modern geophysics demonstrates the Camp Scale potential for the region and how highly prospective and under explored the 64North Project remains."Boundary ProspectThe Boundary Prospect is located within the Pogo Trend, which includes both Northern Star's Pogo Gold Mine (10Moz) and Goodpaster Prospect and Tectonic Metals' (TSXV:TECT) Tibbs Project (Figure 2). The Boundary area is located 26km along strike (ESE) of the Pogo Gold Mine and 11km NW of the Tibbs Project (15 September 2020 TSX-V Tectonic Metals announcement of drilling results: 9.14m @ 6.71g/t Au from 102m including 3.05m @ 19.3 g/t Au from 107m). As with Pogo, the geology is dominated by paragneiss and orthogneiss, intruded by biotite rich granites and diorite and the paleodepth is interpreted to be close to that of Pogo. Structural preparation is also evident across Boundary i.e. conduits to facilitate fluid flow (Figure 5*). Historic surface geochemistry at Boundary includes a >100ppb Au broad soil anomaly (Au-Bi-Te-As-W-Sb), which is marked by a multiple high-grade rock chips up to 24.85g/t Au (Figure 6*). Surface mineralisation was subsequently followed up with 5 diamond drill holes in 2000 (series BND00-01 to BND00-05), plus an additional hole in 2007 (BND07-06) totalling 1690m (Figure 3 & Figure 6*).In ConclusionThe Boundary Prospect exhibits geochemical evidence for both a gold mineralised late fault vein Intrusion Related Gold System (IRGS) mineral system (Au-As-Bi-Sb) and the potential for un-tested Pogo-style (Au-Bi-Te-As-W) shallow dipping mineralisation (Figure 14*). Previous exploration was conducted without the context of Resolution's new CSAMT geophysical survey data. Drill testing is warranted and will require helicopter support in the 2021 summer field season.*To view tables and figures, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/249007G0





About Resolution Minerals Ltd:



Resolution Minerals Ltd. (ASX:RML) is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and battery metals - such as gold, copper, cobalt, and vanadium.



The company is led by Managing Director Duncan Chessell and an experienced team with proven success in corporate finance, marketing, metallurgy and geoscience. This equips Resolution Minerals with the tools to meet the changing demands of the mining markets.



Resolution Minerals Ltd. Listed on the ASX in 2017 with a focus on the exploration of the Wollogorang Copper Cobalt Project. It has since aquired the Snettisham Vanadium Project and more entered into a binding agreement witth Millrock Resources to earn up to 80% of the highly prospective 64North Gold Project.





Source:

Resolution Minerals Ltd.





Contact:

Resolution Minerals Ltd. Duncan Chessell T: +61-8-6118-7110 E: info@resolutionminerals.com WWW: www.resolutionminerals.com